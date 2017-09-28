World Rowing Champs continue in Sarasota

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 07:45

The 2017 World Rowing Championships in Sarasota, USA, continued today with some nail biting single sculls racing and a gutsy showing from the women's four.

Single scullers Robbie Manson and Hannah Osborne and lightweight single sculler Matt Dunham all progressed to the A/B semi finals, while the women's four secured a B final.

Robbie Manson will contest the men's single sculls A/B semi final after taking third in the quarter final.

Manson faced a loaded quarter final with Rio silver medallist Damir Martin of Croatia and Olympian Angel Fournier Rodriguez of Cuba also on the start line.

World best time holder Manson made a conservative start while Fournier Rodriguez charged into the lead and Martin slotted into second, challenging the powerful Cuban.

With only 250 metres to go Manson made a final push but couldn't close the gap, crossing the line in third place to secure the final A/B semi final berth behind Fournier Rodriguez and Martin.

Single sculler Hannah Osborne will also contest the A/B semi final after claiming a comfortable second place in the repechage.

Osborne went head to head against Rio Olympian Carling Zeeman of Canada with the two sitting bow ball to bow ball until the 1250 mark. Zeeman eventually managed to push ahead to a clear water advantage over Osborne, who took a comfortable second place and the final A/B semi final berth.

Lightweight single sculler Matt Dunham took the win in an exciting quarterfinal to progress to the A/B semi final.

2016 silver medallist Peter Galambos of Hungary made an aggressive start with Dunham on his tail all the way down the course.

The youngest sculler in the field, 20-year-old Alexis Lopez Garcia of Mexico then stunned the crowd with an impressive charge at 500 metres to go to challenge Galambos and Dunham. Dunham turned on the afterburners with 250 metres to go to snatch the win, with Galambos taking second and Lopez Garcia third.

The women's four of Charlotte Spence, Beth Ross, Kirstyn Goodger and Jackie Gowler will contest the B final after finishing fourth in their repechage.

A top two finish was required to secure a ticket to the A final. China and Poland claimed these in a tight sprint finish with clear water back to Great Britain, followed by New Zealand.

Racing continues tomorrow with semi finals.

Full schedule, results and entries online at worldrowing.com