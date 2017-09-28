Football: Kiwis on target overseas

Thursday, 28 September, 2017 - 14:19

Several Kiwis have been heavily involved at the sharp end of the pitch for their respective clubs in recent days with some finding the net and others notching an assist.

Shane Smeltz, Monty Patterson and Steven Old were all among the goals while Ryan Thomas and Kip Colvey both played a key role in setting one up. Patterson and Old were each on target in England but had nothing to show for their goal-scoring efforts after ending up on the losing team. Both were their side’s only marksmen in 2-1 losses, Patterson striking as the Ipswich Town U-23s fell to Coventry City in just their second defeat of the season while Old opened his account for Morecambe with a diving header against Stevenage Borough in League Two. Ipswich have now been leap-frogged by Coventry and sit third on the Professional Development League Two South while Morecambe are in the lower reaches of the English fourth tier.

Neither of New Zealand’s representatives in the top flight were able to celebrate a victory after Winston Reid’s West Ham United were edged out 3-2 by Tottenham Hotspur in a thrilling London derby and Chris Wood drew a blank in Burnley’s scoreless stalemate with Huddersfield Town. Wood has begun his Burnley career strongly with two goals already and nearly added to that tally against the Terriers when meeting a cross from the left but glanced his header wide. He had another couple of half chances but was at a tight angle for one and hit his other attempt well on the turn but directed it straight at the goalkeeper. Reid meanwhile was in the thick of the action for the Hammers and put in an outstanding performance, throwing his body on the line on several occasions to keep his side in the contest. His passion boiled over in the closing stages, the All Whites skipper picking up a yellow card after clashing with Tottenham striker Fernando Llorente.

Outside of first-team football in England, Michael Woud and Sam Brotherton were both involved as the Sunderland U-23s were narrowly defeated 2-1 by their counterparts from West Ham. In a match most notable for the return from injury of Sunderland’s former Premier League star Duncan Watmore, 18-year-old gloveman Woud started between the sticks for the Black Cats while defender Brotherton was an unused substitute. Woud was able to restrict West Ham to two goals after making a couple of saves and will hope breaking into the U-23 side has caught the eye of All Whites coach Anthony Hudson, set to name his squad on Friday for next month’s friendly against Japan. Another Kiwi custodian is also enjoying a good time of it in the non-league system, Max Crocombe keeping his third clean sheet in a row as Salford City knocked over Gainsborough Trinity 1-0 in the National League North. Crocombe has now kept six clean sheets in just 12 games to help Salford to second on the table. Recent developments haven’t been as pleasing for All Whites legend Rory Fallon, who was playing for Torquay United on non-contract terms but has now been released by the Devonshire club.

In the female game, it was a low key start for the Kiwi contingent in the FA Women’s Super League with Anna Green and Olivia Chance both unused substitutes for their respective sides. They were likely not in a fit state to start after recovering from a long-haul flight from the USA - where the Football Ferns played a pair of matches on a 10-day tour - but would have been disappointed with the efforts of their team mates. Chance watched on as Everton started with a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in a Merseyside derby while Green could also do nothing as Reading lost their season opener 1-0 to Sunderland. Chance has at least received some recent game time after coming on as a second-half substitute in both matches against the USA but Green will be desperate to get back on the pitch after not clocking any minutes on the tour.

Across the Atlantic, a pair of Football Ferns did not have to wait long to see each other again after the USA tour as Rebekah Stott and Katie Bowen came up against each other in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL). Stott took up her usual central defensive role for New Zealand in their two losses against the States but has been playing at right back for the Seattle Reign and lined up there once more against FC Kansas City, for whom Katie Bowen had to make do with a place on the bench. Stott clearly relished returning to a position that allows her to get forward more often and nearly scored on two occasions, firstly breaking into the area and firing a well-hit strike across the face of goal from a tight angle before smashing an effort against the bar from just outside the six-yard box. Kansas ended up claiming a 1-0 win but neither team will be involved in the post-season playoffs. Also seeing her season peter out is Rosie White, who went straight back into the starting line-up for Boston Breakers after her Football Ferns exploits and helped earn a 3-0 win on the road over Washington Spirit. The victory snapped a six-game losing streak for the Breakers but White won’t get the chance to build on it as she is suspended for the final game of the season after picking up her eighth yellow card, two more than any other player in the league. The campaign is set to continue for one Kiwi though as Abby Erceg looks to skipper first-placed North Carolina Courage to glory. They have dominated the league all season and have already booked a home semi-final but must wait one more week to claim the minor premiership after being held to a 1-1 draw by Sky Blue FC. Former Football Ferns captain Erceg nearly got on the scoresheet early on with a superb header from a corner that was well saved.

In the men’s game in America, Michael Boxall has played every minute of Major League Soccer (MLS) action for Minnesota United since his arrival in July and finally has something to show for it after playing a key role in back-to-back wins. It is the first time in the expansion side’s short history that they have managed such a feat and it came courtesy of a 3-2 triumph over Montreal Impact and a 4-1 success against FC Dallas, the latter coming in front of a sell-out home crowd of over 22,000. Elsewhere in the MLS, Jake Gleeson is being kept out of the Portland Timbers line-up due to the good form of Jeff Attinella and was an unused substitute in a 3-0 win over Orlando City. Fellow goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic also had a watching brief from the bench as the Vancouver Whitecaps earned a 2-1 win over Colorado Rapids. No other Kiwis featured in America’s most prominent league but several were in the action in the United Soccer League (USL). Having recently joined the MLS fold at Sporting Kansas City, James Musa was loaned out to former club Swope Park Rangers and featured heavily as a USL playoff berth was booked with a 3-1 win over the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, who recently released former All White Chris James by mutual consent. Musa very nearly scored his first ever goal for Rangers when he was found with a sumptuous back-heel on the edge of the area but the All Whites midfielder saw his attempt smothered by the goalkeeper.

Also being loaned out to a feeder team was Kip Colvey, who has been involved in the first-team picture at MLS outfit the San Jose Earthquakes in recent weeks but was allowed to line up for Reno 1868 against Portland Timbers 2. In doing so, he came up against a familiar face as fellow All White Bill Tuiloma continues to be a regular for the Timbers’ second string but it was Colvey who enjoyed a far more pleasing day. Playoff-bound Reno crushed Portland 6-1 and fullback Colvey was responsible for getting the ball rolling, breaking forward down the left and dinking in a perfectly-placed cross for Dane Kelly to open the scoring with his head. Reno have now scored 69 regular season goals this year, a USL record. The Kiwis at Vancouver Whitecaps 2 were on the opposite end of a similar scoreline, falling 4-0 to an in-form Phoenix Rising. Francis de Vries and Myer Bevan both started the match, the former playing the full 90 minutes while Bevan was withdrawn late on. There will be another meeting between two sides featuring New Zealanders this weekend with Whitecaps 2 set to take on Tuiloma’s Timbers.

Over in Europe, it’s been a busy week for Ryan Thomas and Marco Rojas with both involved in league and cup action for their respective Dutch sides. PEC Zwolle accounted for De Meern 5-0 in the KNVB Cup with a well-weighted pass from Thomas setting up the first goal and the midfielder was again prominent in the next fixture, a 1-1 draw with Venlo in the Eredivisie. Thomas is now one of only three players to have played in every minute for Zwolle so far this season and was in fine form against Venlo, touching the ball more times than any other player and creating three goal-scoring opportunities. After an injury-interrupted start to his time in the Netherlands, Rojas is now also beginning to show his ability and was rewarded for his first goal for SC Heerenveen with a debut starting berth in the cup against Excelsior, the same side he opened his account against in the league just days earlier. Rojas played all but four minutes of the 2-1 win but returned to the bench for the Eredivisie clash with Willem II as undefeated Heerenveen made it four wins in a row with a 2-1 triumph. The ‘Kiwi Messi’ was the first man Heerenveen turned to when making a change, entering the fray just past the hour.

In Scandinavia, Kirsty Yallop marked her return to club football after her international retirement with a 2-0 defeat for Klepp against title favourites Lillestrom in the Norwegian Toppserien but bounced back days later with a 1-0 win over Avaldsnes. Ali Riley’s Rosengard were held to a 2-2 draw by Orebro while, staying in Sweden, Tyler Lissette’s IFK Varnamo beat GAIS 2-0 and Erik Panzer helped Nordvarmlands to a 2-2 draw against Stenungsunds. In Finland, Nikko Boxall had a victory to celebrate as KuPS defeated HIFK in a 3-2 thriller while Betsy Hassett was on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline for KR Reykjavik against Haukar in Iceland. Elsewhere in Europe, the two Germany-based Football Ferns were both in action but each suffered a loss, CJ Bott’s USV Jena being outclassed 5-0 by WfL Wolfsburg while Amber Hearn’s FC Koln fell 2-0 to Bayern Munich. Fellow Fern Erin Nayler was able to enjoy success over in France though as she kept a clean sheet in Bordeaux’s 1-0 win against FC Fleury 91 while Niko Kirwan likewise pocketed three points in the Italian Serie C, coming on as a 75th-minute substitute for Mestre in a 2-1 triumph over Triestina. Themi Tzimopoulos had less luck in Greece, his PAS Giannina side being narrowly beaten 1-0 by PAOK. In Scotland, recent Hibernian signing Andrew Blake has been loaned out from the top-flight club to League Two Edinburgh City until the New Year and played for nearly an hour in a 3-0 loss to Peterhead.

Meanwhile in Asia, veteran All Whites striker Shane Smeltz has been finding form at the right time with a playoff against the fifth-placed South American side for a place at the 2018 FIFA World Cup looming in November. Now starring in Indonesia’s Liga 1 for Borneo, Smeltz has scored in both of his last two games with the latest earning a 1-0 win over local rivals Persiba Balikpapan. "I was very pleased to get the winning goal and it was even better to score in a derby, that is extra special," he says. The 35-year-old is now starting to feel more at ease in his surroundings after arriving only a few days before his debut in April and not enjoying the luxury of an extensive build-up to his Indonesian sojourn. "The longer I have been here I have become more accustomed to it," he said. "There was no pre-season and it took a little while to settle in. And we have had a couple of coaching changes, which is never easy." The title is now out of reach for Borneo but Smeltz is targeting a top-five finish before turning his focus to the intercontinental playoff with the All Whites. "It is crucial to be playing well for Borneo," he says. "I have said in the past that, for New Zealand to do something, then every player has to be right on their game. We are a small nation and we are going to be playing the fifth-placed team from South America. We don’t know exactly who but it will be a strong nation. We all need to pull together and I want to keep scoring for Borneo to help a high finish and also to keep in shape for my country."