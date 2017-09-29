Karen Harrison speaks at PGA of NZ Summit 2017

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 06:48

Karen Harrison, Bishops Gate Golf Academy’s Director of Health and Athletic Development, spoke at the PGA of New Zealand Summit 2017 in Auckland, New Zealand on September 10-11, 2017.

Harrison’s topic Can Your Body Cash the Checks Your Swing is Asking it to Make? focused on athletic screening at a junior golf academy, where Harrison shared her wealth of knowledge on the subject as she trains student-athletes daily at BGGA.

"I loved (Karen’s) session and have a real passion for having our coaches better understand that the body moves the club and needs to be a condition to allow movement to happen more efficiently," said Dominic Sainsbury, PGA of New Zealand General Manager. "Her presentation really brought the points to context."

Harrison spoke alongside her husband and BGGA Advisory Board member Dr. Robert J. Neal, who was also the keynote speaker. Other speakers included Dennis McDade (Australian Golf Coach and TPI Advisor), Ian James (Retail Tribe), Marcus Wheelhouse (Former Tour Player and NZ Golf Coach), Simon Thomas (NZ Golf Coach) and Grant Fox (NZ Rugby).

Harrison earned her IOC Diploma in Sports Nutrition this fall and attended the graduation ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland at the Headquarters of the International Olympic Committee. This Post-Graduate level degree is a two-year online qualification, produced by some of the world leaders in the field of sports nutrition.