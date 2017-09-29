Showers to dampen NFL games in Tampa, Seattle and Kansas City

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 08:43

While many games in Week 3 of the NFL season were played in stifling conditions, a return to conditions more typical of autumn is ahead for most games this weekend.

Extreme football fans, take note. AccuWeather, the world's largest and fastest growing source of weather forecasts and warnings with Superior Accuracy, as well as the global leader in digital media and big data, today announced it is kicking the pro and college football seasons into high gear by introducing the first-ever quarter-by-quarter football forecasts to be published weekly in the news menu section of its AccuWeather.com website.

The unprecedented news feature, debuting on AccuWeather.com and published weekly on Thursdays during the football season, means "rain or shine" diehard football fans will now have the ability, to check the weather forecast for each quarter at every pro stadium across the country and for the top 15 college football teams. It is yet another step forward for AccuWeather in its promise to personalize the weather to improve people's lives.

"Football is America's largest grossing and most watched sport, and as far as we are aware, other sources may provide weather forecasts for game days, but do not break it down to the quarter," said Steve Smith, President of Digital Media at AccuWeather. "This new feature on AccuWeather.com gives serious football the opportunity to know what to wear if they are attending the game and all football fans, including fantasy football fans, how to factor weather into their point spreads and game outcome predictions. It adds a whole new dimension to the game experience, and we are pleased and delighted to be making it happen in time for this weekend's season openers."

AccuWeather is able to provide these hyper-local game day insights utilizing weather stations positioned at nearly every pro and leading college football stadium nationwide from California's Oakland Coliseum to Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Fans looking to get a jump on football quarter-by-quarter forecasts simply need to go to AccuWeather.com beginning every Thursday afternoon, and check the news section to get the most up-to-date game day forecast. During the game, fans may stay on top of the weather with AccuWeather's patented MinuteCast, minute-by-minute forecast.

In the most comprehensive global study ever undertaken of 30 million forecasts by an independent industry tracker, AccuWeather was recently confirmed as the most accurate source for forecasts in all categories - temperature, precipitation and wind, verified. This verification means football fans can count on AccuWeather's quarter-by-quarter breakdowns to be the most informative and reliable, helping football fans get the most from their game day experience.

