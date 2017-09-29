Talk hoops with Penney, Sosa and Newbill this Saturday

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 11:18

SKYCITY Breakers fans are invited to talk hoops with club and New Zealand basketball legend Kirk Penney and imports Edgar Sosa and DJ Newbill at a public appearance at Glenfield Mall, this Saturday from 12:45pm to 2:00pm.

The three players will be on site to celebrate the launch of specially branded Meadow Fresh milk bottles. Breakers players will feature on the branding of the 2 litre bottles with the launch coming in time to celebrate the season opening home game at Spark Arena on Sunday, October 8 (5pm tip off). The bottles will be distributed throughout the country and will be available for fans to purchase and have signed on Saturday.

Media are invited to attend to gain an insight into the upcoming season from the three players, with Sosa and Newbill adjusting to their new surroundings in New Zealand, and Penney settling back into life on the North Shore, where he grew up playing hoops before his game took him to the NBA and the top leagues in Europe.

Sosa and Newbill have both made strong impressions through the pre-season, with Sosa running the point with poise and at times lighting up the scoring (21 points v Melbourne United in Napier), while Newbill has proven to be a stat sheet stuffer in the pre-season, featuring in points, boards and assists as he establishes his all round game in a SKYCITY Breakers singlet.

Next Home Game:

Sunday 8 October, 5pm tip off

Spark Arena, Auckland

SKYCITY Breakers v Cairns Taipans

Tickets online via www.nzbreakers.basketball