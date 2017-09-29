New Zealand Schools' teams record opening match victories

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 11:45

The New Zealand Schools’ and New Zealand Schools’ Barbarians have both recorded victories in their opening matches of the 2017 campaign.

Playing in Sydney, Australia, New Zealand Schools’ had a dominant 54-7 win over Fiji Schools’.

Winger Leicester Faingaanuku (Nelson College), was on the end of some solid team work to secure a hat trick of tries and also added a penalty and conversion to his personal tally.

A sound defensive effort laid the platform for the schools’ team, Naitoa Ah Kuoi (Wellington College) and captain Quinn Tupaea (Hamilton Boys’ High School) both dotted down twice, while Sam Cooper (St Paul’s Collegiate) and Abraham Pole (Otago Boys’ High School) also crossed for tries.

St Kentigern College’s Rivez Reihana added two conversions.

New Zealand Schools’ 54 (L Faingaanuku 3, N Ah Kuoi 2, Q Tupaea 2, S Cooper, A Pole tries, R Reihana 2 con, L Faingaanuku 1 pen, 1 con)

Fiji Schools’ 7

Half time 23-7

The New Zealand Schools’ Barbarians also looked impressive in their 33-19 victory over Tonga Schools’ in Palmerston North.

Prop Oliver Norris (St Peter’s College - Cambridge) opened the scoring with the first of five tries to the Barbarians team.

Rico Syme and Louie Chapman (Christchurch Boy’s High School) also crossed for first half tries and three conversions from Fergus Burke (St Paul’s Collegiate) secured a 21-5 half time lead.

Replacement back Kaleb Talamahina (Southland Boys’ High School) scored to extend the lead before Burke crossed for a try and converted his own efforts for a 33-19 victory.

New Zealand Schools’ Barbarians 33 (O Norris, R Syme, L Chapman, K Talamahina, F Burke tries, F Burke 4 con)

Tonga Schools’ 19

Halftime 21-5

Both teams play again on Monday. New Zealand Schools’ face Australian Schools’ Barbarians in Sydney, while the New Zealand Schools’ Barbarians play New Zealand Under 18 Maori in Palmerston North.