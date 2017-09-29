BNZ Crusaders to seek new Assistant Coach for 2018

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 13:41

Leon MacDonald will take on a different coaching role with the BNZ Crusaders in 2018, when he steps aside as the Assistant Backs Coach. The Super Rugby champions are looking to employ MacDonald’s services in a resource coach role that will allow him to remain based in Blenheim, and will now begin looking for a new Assistant Backs Coach to join Head Coach Scott Robertson, Assistant Brad Mooar and Assistant Forwards Coach Jason Ryan from next season.

MacDonald says that, while helping the BNZ Crusaders to the Super Rugby title this year was probably his most enjoyable and memorable season of coaching yet, he has made the difficult decision to remain in Blenheim for family reasons.

"I feel privileged to have been a part of the successful 2017 BNZ Crusaders side and I look forward to continuing to add value in 2018 in a different capacity. Stepping back from the Assistant Backs Coach role was certainly not an easy decision to make, however the family’s preference is to be living back home in Blenheim so that is absolutely where I need to be," MacDonald said. "I am grateful to the Crusaders for the amazing opportunity to be a part of their coaching team this year and for allowing me to continue contributing next year from the northern end of the Crusaders region."

BNZ Crusaders CEO Hamish Riach said the Assistant Backs Coach would soon be advertised.

"It was fantastic having Leon back with the Crusaders this season and he did an outstanding job of leading this team along with Razor, Brad and Jase. We understand and respect his reasons for stepping aside from the assistant coach role to allow him to remain with the family in Blenheim, and we are just happy that he is still keen to be involved. We are working through what that exactly that resource coach role could look like, and our options for filling the Assistant Backs Coach role. We will now go through a recruitment process that will include going to the market for expressions of interest," Mr Riach said.

Leon MacDonald has a long history with the Crusaders, as a player for eleven years between 1997 and 2008 (with one year playing for the Chiefs in 1998) before helping the team to the Super Rugby title as Assistant Backs Coach this year. He was Assistant Coach for the Tasman Makos provincial team from 2010 to 2015 and became their Head Coach in 2016, leading them to the Premiership Final against Canterbury.