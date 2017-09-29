Canterbury Women's team named to play Tasman

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 16:01

The Canterbury Women's team will put the JJ Stewart Trophy on the line tomorrow evening, when they host Tasman at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Head Coach Wayne Love has named his team for the match, which features two changes in the forwards and two in the backs, from the starting team that took the field in Papakura last Saturday.

Usipua Simaile and Phillipa Love swap this week; Simaile will take a starting spot in the front row, while Love will provide cover on the bench. Kaylee Tavendale steps in to the No. 4 jersey, and will partner Estelle Uren at lock.

In the backs, Becky Davidson will start on the left wing, and Olivia McGoverne steps in at fullback, with Grace Brooker taking a spot on the bench.

Rosie Kelly joins the reserves bench this week, and will provide cover for Kendra Cocksedge at halfback.

Canterbury won the JJ Stewart Trophy last Saturday when they defeated Counties Manukau 32-29 in week four of the Farah Palmer Cup. Tomorrow's match against Tasman will be played as a curtain raiser to Canterbury's Mitre 10 Cup game, in which the Ranfurly Shield will also be on the line.

Kick off for the Canterbury Women's match against Tasman is scheduled for 4:45pm, Saturday 30 September, at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Canterbury Women’s team to play Tasman:

1. Usipua Simaile

2. Jess Hansen

3. Stephanie Te Ohaere Fox (C)

4. Kaylee Tavendale

5. Estelle Uren

6. Nicole Purdom

7. Lucy Jenkins

8. Rebecca Todd

9. Kendra Cocksedge

10. Charntay Poko

11. Becky Davidson

12. Lucy Anderson

13. Elizabeth Pera

14. Sam Curtis

15. Olivia McGoverne

RESERVES:

16: Nina Poletti

17. Phillipa Love

18. Chelsea Bremner

19. Charna Thompson

20. Rosie Kelly

21. Cassie Siataga

22. Grace Brooker