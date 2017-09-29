Hudson: 'We are in a great place'

Friday, 29 September, 2017 - 17:22

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson says his side is in a great place heading into their final international window ahead of the FIFA World Cup Intercontinental Playoff in November.

The national coach named an experienced squad today for the upcoming tour of Japan which sees the return of captain Winston Reid (ankle), Shane Smeltz (calf) and Marco Rojas (quad) from injury, while Dane Ingham and Bill Tuiloma come back into the fold after missing their fitness and conditioning targets in September.

After a comprehensive 8-3 win on aggregate over the Solomon Islands in the OFC Final Stage Playoff, Hudson is hoping to have a similar tour to last October where they had consistent time on the training field with their full squad and it showed with impressive performances against Mexico and USA.

"I would say this is the strongest squad, apart from one or two in Tommy [Smith] and Storm [Roux], so I am very pleased," said Hudson at today’s press conference in Auckland.

"This is a good time of year for us physically. The players have got a lot of games under their belt and we have just had a window. We are in a good place. This is the most exciting time of the campaign. It has come around very quickly and we are excited to get into it."

After a frustrating time with injury, West Ham United skipper Reid returns to international football and Hudson expected that he will lead by example both on and off the field. It is great to have him back as the team prepares for the fifth-ranked South American team in November.

"He is such an important player. Winston has a massive influence on this group. His last tour with us was the October tour last year in the States. He has been unfortunate with injuries for club and country. He is not just a big player in terms of where he is playing, but he is a good type and character. The players respect him and look up to him and he loves playing for his country."

Hudson said every minute they have with the full squad on the training field between now and November is invaluable. Playing quality opposition like World No 40 Japan will be great preparation for the pace of the game they expect to face in the Intercontinental Playoff.

"I am really pleased with where the squad is at, everyone is available and everyone is available from a selection point of view as we have no suspensions. This time of year in October - November is so important as we need games under our belt," he said.

On the back of the Solomon Islands’ win, Hudson singled out forward Kosta Barbarouses for his great attitude and work ethic after he was dropped and showed great maturity to come back.

"Kosta was disappointed to be dropped a while back but his response has been first class. In the last window playing up front with Woodsy [Chris Wood] was one of his best performances. His attitude was very good, he showed a lot of leadership as one of our experienced players and we really saw the quality that he has. I have been wanting that from him."

He expects a similar response from Tuiloma and Ingham who were both left out of the September window after fitness concerns.

"I wanted a reaction and I wasn’t willing to put up with it anymore. If we are not fitter than our opposition, supremely fit, then we can’t have resilience. Because you can only be resilient for as long as you are fit.

"This is something that I need to be clear on. I wanted a reaction and I feel confident enough that we have got one. We have been in conversations with Brisbane Roar’s sport scientist about Dane. He is a good young lad. I am confident that he has got himself into a good position. Bill has been playing league football and those games actually count. This is a non-negotiable and as a national team manager we have very little control. It is up to the players."

Hudson said the reason for taking two goalkeepers Stefan Marinovic and Michael Woud, as opposed to three, came down to what he needed for one game compared to two friendlies. He said the omission of experienced gloveman Glen Moss was in his and the team’s long-term interests.

"If Mossy comes with us on this window and then misses the first game for his club team then finds himself sat on the bench for the next three or four weeks then that is no good for us if we need him in November. He won’t be ready for us. I want him to stay with his club and fight for his place and get some games under his belt and if he is called up in November then he is in a much better place. Mossy is a leader in our team but

I want him playing games. He is in my plans long term," he said.

"We really like Michael Woud. He is a good young keeper. He was very good at the U-20 World Cup and I am a big fan of him. He came to Brisbane last year and he is a strong character for a young kid. If anything happened to Stef, I would have no problem bringing him in against Japan because he is brave enough and big enough."

Hudson said the ongoing injury troubles for Tommy Smith are a concern, but he still has time to fight for a place in the squad in the Intercontinental Playoff.

"I want him to come back quickly because we need him to have some games under his belt. He has been unfortunate with injury and he has missed a lot of games for his club and for us. He has communicated with me better than any other player and he is gutted to miss this tour. He wants to be part of this tour in November."

The All Whites depart for Japan on Sunday to begin preparing for the international friendly at Toyota Stadium in Nagoya on 6 October.

Japan v All Whites International Friendly

When: Friday 6 October 7.20pm (11.20pm NZT)

Where: Toyota Stadium in Nagoya

Live on SKY Sport