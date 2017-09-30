Tare brings her trick shot magic to the Open

Saturday, 30 September, 2017 - 10:12

Arguably, the world’s best-known trick shot golfer put on a display worthy of her reputation at the MCKAYSON New Zealand Women's Open.

Tania Tare has 89,000 followers on Instagram and 20 million views on Facebook.

Straight off her second round’s play at the Open, her crowd winning smile didn’t waver as she entertained a crowd of spectators, including her family.

Bruce Vincer, GM Avis New Zealand, said; "Tania’s sportsmanship and positive attitude was a great reflection on our brand and we wish her all the best with the rest of her year."