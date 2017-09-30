Day three #LPGAinNZ

Saturday, 30 September, 2017 - 18:56

Forecasted wet weather has prompted organisers to move the tee times earlier for the final day of the MCKAYSON New Zealand Women’s Open in Auckland on Sunday.

The MetService is forecasting heavy rain and strong winds on Sunday. Therefore organisers have decided on a two-tee start for the 78 players to contest the final round, starting from 7.40am, with the final group to tee off around 10am.

The forecast is for a period of heavy rain followed by clearer but windy conditions.

"The advice from the MetService is that we will face some challenging conditions and we believe it is prudent to get play completed as early as possible," said Tournament Director, Michael Goldstein.

"If the forecasted weather results in delays, then we will have time available to get the tournament completed on Sunday.

"There has been incredible support from fans all week and we’re expecting great crowds tomorrow but they will need to come prepared for the conditions and the earlier start."

The final round draw will be published on the event website early this evening, with Sky Television to broadcast the final round live from 11am on Sunday.

MOZO, HENDERSON LEAD AS WEATHER LOOMS FOR MCKAYSON NEW ZEALAND WOMEN'S OPEN

The weather looks set to be a major factor heading into in to what is shaping as a thrilling final round at the MCKAYSON New Zealand Women’s Open in Auckland.

Spaniard Belen Mozo remains in charge of the first LPGA Tour event to be held in New Zealand, however her 36-hole lead of five strokes has been trimmed to just one with Canada’s Brooke Henderson leading the chase.