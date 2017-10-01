Final round to be completed on Monday

Sunday, 1 October, 2017 - 19:10

The MCKAYSON New Zealand Women’s Open champion will be decided on Monday after wet weather forced delays in Auckland today.

Canada’s Brooke Henderson holds a four-shot lead with 12 holes to play to complete her round, part of the final group on the course at Windross Farm, with no players able to complete their round.

A total of five hours was lost in two major rain delays, with both greens and fairways partially water-logged, before play was officially called off at 5.30pm.

Tournament officials, in consultation with players, sponsors and organisers, announced they plan to complete a full 72 holes to decide the championship.

"We wanted to get as much done today so we have less to play tomorrow," said Bo Ream, the Director of Rules and Competitions for the LPGA.

"There are a number of things we needed to factor in before making this decision. Course condition is number one. We factor in what the tournament sponsor is looking for, what the travel schedule is for the next event and a number of other factors.

"Our goal is always to get 72 holes in when we are schedule for 72 holes. At the end of the day our players want to play 72 holes especially when that has been advertised in advance. We think it is the right thing and they are going to appreciate that."

The LPGA does not have an event next week although the extension presents a logistical issue for the tournament in terms of accommodation and on-going travel.

Organisers have announced that play will commence at 8.15am on Monday and will be free for public. Parking is only at Ardmore Airport and shuttles provided from there to the course (at no charge).

Parking for Monday at the MCKAYSON New Zealand Women's Open will be at Ardmore Airport. All parking is FREE and all patrons will be return shuttled from Ardmore Airport to Windross Farm for the completion of the final round.