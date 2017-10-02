Kiwis in world's top 10 for squash

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 07:28

New Zealand’s top professional squash players, Paul Coll and Joelle King have both been confirmed in the top 10 PSA rankings overnight.

The latest rankings have Coll, aged 25 from Westport maintaining his No.10 ranking in the men’s singles and King up to 10 as well

King, 29 has moved from No.11, back up to the top 10 after recent good results in China and Macau.

Both Coll and King will play in the US Open starting later this week in Philadelphia which has prizemoney of US$165,000 for each of the men’s and women’s draws.