Kids don't know what they don't know until you teach them

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 07:55

As the year scarily approaches the final term of the year for schools, Volleyball Hawke’s Bay has seen a large increase in the number of primary school students wanting to participate in their KiwiVolley leagues to finish out the school year. During 2017, the sports organisation has connected with Sport Hawke’s Bay through the Sport Skills programme to teach basic volleyball skills to several schools around Hawke’s Bay. The programme was set up to allow for more children in our region to have more opportunities, more often - giving them the chance to find something they love to keep their sporting passions alive. "We’ve seen a huge increase in teams wanting to play in our KiwiVolley Leagues, especially at primary schools," said Volleyball Hawke’s Bay’s Junior Development Officer Maria Barnett. Maria and Rachel Sharp have been delivering volleyball sessions during term 2 and 3 to schools, including Puketapu, Pukehamoamoa, Frimley, Hastings Central, Camberley and Twyford, just to name a few. Each school receives 5 sessions each under the Sport Skills project.

"I love being able to give the opportunity to some of these kids who haven’t played before and seeing how much they enjoy it," explained Maria. "A lot of schools don’t have teachers who know how to teach volleyball so they just don’t do it."

Maria believes that kids just don’t know what they don’t know until you teach them. "It’s just about giving them that opportunity."

Nicole Bason, a teacher of a senior class at Pukehamoamoa school said that the kids had the most amazing time learning volleyball. "For a while we didn’t have any volleyball nets so all the kids started playing volleyball over the tennis nets on the courts," said Nicole. "They’re all still playing at lunch time, and we have now ordered a volleyball net."

And it looks like the sessions have had an impact for Volleyball Hawke’s Bay too. A total of 19 primary school teams entered their KiwiVolley tournaments. These tournaments are run in both Hastings and Napier for the entirety of term 4. With 114 new children wanting to play volleyball on a weekly basis after just 2 terms of teaching various primary schools the basics, it shows that teaching children the basics and love of a game can be the catalyst for a new passion or hobby that benefits them in the long run. The Sport Skills programme has helped introduce new skills in a range of sports to children around Hawke’s Bay. Since its implementation in 2016, the programme has delivered thousands of sessions to over 50% of primary schools in the region with multiple clubs/organisations seeing a positive increase in participation numbers from their input into the programme. For more information about Sport Skills or any of our other programmes, visit www.sporthb.net.nz.