Cricket 'tragic's' goal to achieve maiden century

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 09:07

An aging cricket player, born well before the internet was invented, is using it in an attempt to score his first 100 runs at one turn at bat.

Peter Kerr, who fell in love with cricket in his late 20’s, still hasn’t scored a century. He’s now 50-mumble and would like to score that ‘ton’ before his body says it isn’t possible anymore.

His ‘Last Chance 100’ campaign on PledgeMe is to raise funds for batting coaching; something he has never had before.

"I’ve had scores in the 80s, 70s and 50s. But I’ve never achieved that lovely round 3-figure number," he says.

"Coaching will hopefully iron out my deficiencies and add a layer of expertise to crack a century."

Peter is looking to raise $1500 to hire the services of coach Taylor Wenlock and an indoor bowling machine.

His ‘Last Chance 100’ campaign has a number of rewards for pledgers - the base reward being a promise and obligation to write up the experience - the humour, humiliation and hopefully the highlights - as he says.

As a writer with his company Punchline, Peter specialises in crafting weaponised words for a business’s Million Dollar Message, as well as web content, blogs, white papers and other science and technical writing.

"I could pay for lessons myself," he says.

"But the opportunity to write about the journey, with some insights thrown in, is something I’d like to share. No one has ever done this before...maybe with good reason."

One popular reward on the PledgeMe ‘Last Chance 100 ‘ website has been for him to attend a game of cricket with a pledger, and explain what’s going on.

One less popular reward has been a hand-written invitation to come along and watch him play!

Any funds over and above the $1500 target will go to cricket kit for a team that otherwise not be able to play.

"There’s an intent to bring a new generation of cricket tragics into the world," says Peter.

"Compared to major issues around the world, this is a relatively frivolous campaign. But it will be a bit of fun, with a real goal in mind."

Would-be pledgers, or those curious to see why Peter believes people might wish to consider sponsoring the campaign can either type Last Chance 100 into their search engine, or go to the PledgeMe.co.nz website and search under the same term.