Waihi junior footballers end season on a high

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 11:58

Waihi’s youngest footballers ended the first season of Waihi AFC’s junior football programme on a high on Sunday when OceanaGold presented them with their own team shirts.

The presentation took place at Morgan Park during the final session of Waihi AFC junior football’s season. More than 40 children between the ages of 4 and 12 have donned their boots throughout the year for games, skills drills, and a one-off special coaching session with McDonalds Junior Football Coach of the Year Nic Millichip.

OceanaGold Waihi Senior Community Advisor Kit Wilson said the company was pleased to be able to support local groups in a practical way.

"The Waihi AFC junior football programme is a great local initiative that benefits local children. We are always ready to assist programmes like this, and are proud to be associated with Waihi AFC".

Waihi AFC junior football programme co-organiser Richard James said the inaugural season had been a great success.

"We’ve been really impressed with the number of children and parents turning up each week. The players’ skills have improved dramatically and there’s been a whole lot of fun had along the way."

Mr James said he and co-organiser Rudy Sas were grateful for the support of OceanaGold and other generous sponsors Packaworld International, New World Waihi, Waihi RSA, Waihi Lions, Alitech Window Systems, Sas Builders and Kimberley Tool and Design.

"Without such great support from the community, parents and Waihi AFC club members assisting with running coaching drills there’s no way we could have run a junior programme this year. It’s been absolutely brilliant". Mr James said Waihi AFC would run a junior programme again in 2018, beginning in Term 2. He expected numbers to be even stronger next year and urged all those interested in taking part to follow the Waihi AFC Juniors Facebook page for updates.