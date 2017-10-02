BNT V8s set for season ten

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 16:32

The New Zealand Touring Car Championship will kick off its season in November with the announcement that BNT will once again be the naming rights sponsor of the championship - the 10 th consecutive season the company has supported top-level V8 racing in New Zealand.

With extended support from BNT - the leading provider in New Zealand of replacement and aftermarket automotive spare parts and an established sponsor of V8 motor racing in the country - the commercial agreement will now see the category become known as the BNT V8s.

Motorsport New Zealand has also recently confirmed that the BNT V8s will be the premier New Zealand class for the next three years.

BNT General Manager Martin Storey says the company is proud to continue their support of premier motorsport in New Zealand.

"BNT has had a long association with supporting premier New Zealand motorsport and we are pleased to continue our partnership with the New Zealand Touring Car Championship," says Storey.

"For us, to celebrate 10-years of support of the BNT V8’s is something quite special."

"There is huge interest and passion for motorsport in New Zealand, across enthusiasts and the wider automotive industry. The partnership gives us the opportunity to support a motoring experience that still holds the raw thrills of performance cars. The various race meetings around New Zealand provide a great live experience on the track and we are pleased to support it again this year. The V8’s are a fun filled and unique entertainment experience for those attending or watching on at home."

The BNT V8s will also enjoy major support from Dunlop - as the official tyre supplier, Gull as the official fuel supplier.

The BNT V8s will also enjoy a healthy television package with round one at the Pukekohe Virgin Australia Supercars event broadcast Live on Sky TV with rounds two - six enjoying a one week delayed show on Tv3’s CRC Motorsport.

The first round of the 2017/18 BNT V8s season gets underway at the Virgin Australia ITM Auckland Super Sprint at Pukekohe November 3-5.

Category organisers are expecting a healthy field of entrants for the opening round of the championship with a number of competitors already confirming their entry for the full season.

2017/18 BNT V8s Season Calendar

Round 1: Pukekohe November 3-5

Round 2: Taupo December 1-3

Round 3: Ruapuna 12-14 January

Round 4: Teretonga 19-21 January

Round 5: Manfeild 9-11 February

Round 6: Hampton Downs 9-11 March