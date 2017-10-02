NZ Rugby pays tribute to former All Blacks Head Coach Peter Burke

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 17:15

New Zealand’s rugby community is mourning the loss of former All Blacks Head Coach Peter Burke, who passed away aged 90.

Peter Standish Burke was born on 22 September 1927 in Tauranga and became All Blacks coach in 1981 after a long playing career in Taranaki.

"The contribution that Peter gave to our game was immense," said New Zealand Rugby Chairman Brent Impey.

"After a dedicated playing career, Peter continued his involvement for decades to follow as a coach and administrator; our game is better off because of men like Peter.

"Our thoughts are with his family and the Taranaki rugby community at this time," said Impey.

A Taranaki centurion, Burke played 117 matches for the amber and blacks including a successful Ranfurly Shield tenure as captain in 1958.

Burke played 12 matches for the All Blacks, including three Tests, he retired from playing in 1959.

Turning his attention to coaching, Burke served as a selector and assistant coach of Taranaki, and tasted more Ranfurly Shield success as the Union enjoyed their most successful Shield tenure in history during this time.

Burke coached the All Blacks in 1981 and 1982, his 11 matches in charge of the All Blacks included series wins over the Springboks and the Wallabies.

Burke served as New Zealand Rugby Union President in 1994 and received a New Zealand Order of Merit in 1997 for services to sport.

In 2008 Burke was named a life member of New Zealand Rugby.