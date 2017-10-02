Updates to national league draws

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 18:53

New Zealand Football wishes to advise that several alterations have been made to the draws for the upcoming ISPS Handa Premiership and National Youth League.

Round 16 of the ISPS Handa Premiership has been amended due to further details becoming available on the OFC Champions League, which Team Wellington and Auckland City will both be taking part in.

Some minor changes have also been made to rounds 1, 2, 4 and 5 for logistical reasons while the National Youth League has likewise had minor changes made to rounds 2, 4 and 5.

The ISPS Handa Premiership is contested by 10 teams around New Zealand - Auckland City, Eastern Suburbs, Waitakere United, Hamilton Wanderers, Hawke’s Bay United, Team Wellington, Wellington Phoenix U-20s, Tasman United, Canterbury United and Southern United.

The competition consists of 18 rounds - home-and-away fixtures for each club - with semi-finals to be staged on the weekend of March 24 - 25 and the ISPS Handa Premiership Final to be held on April 1 at QBE Stadium in Auckland.

Across 20 weeks of the ISPS Handa Premiership season, there will be 23 games broadcast live on SKY Sport with a post-match review show. There will also be an ISPS Handa Premiership highlights show on Tuesday night throughout the season.

The latest instalment of the ISPS Handa Premiership will kick off on October 15 with the Charity Cup clash between defending champions Team Wellington and Auckland City before the first round proper takes place on October 22 - 23.