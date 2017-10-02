Victories for NZ Schools' and NZ Schools' Barbarians

Monday, 2 October, 2017 - 19:45

New Zealand Schools’ and New Zealand Schools’ Barbarians have both recorded victories today, on either side of the Tasman.

New Zealand Schools’ were too strong for Australian Schools’ Barbarians, scoring seven converted tries for a 49-6 victory. New Zealand School’s Barbarians had an exciting encounter against New Zealand Maori Under 18s and held on for a 28-24 win.

It took just 90 seconds for New Zealand Schools’ to open the scoring with centre Isaiah Punivai running a direct line through the defence.

Danny Toala slotted the conversion, his first of seven, the only blight on his record for the match was a missed penalty early in the second half.

Australian Schools’ Barbarians contributed two penalties, their only scoring plays in the match, to trail by just 7-6 midway through the first half.

Wing Etene Nanai scored the first of his double courtesy of some slick cross-field passing, while prop George Dyer and lock Tupou Vaa’i also crossed for first half tries.

Three second half tries, to Nanai, Leicester Faingaanuku and Abraham Pole secured the 49-6 score line.

New Zealand Schools’ beat Fiji Schools’ 54-7 on Thursday, and finish the 2017 campaign against Australia Schools’ on Saturday at TG Millner Field in Sydney.

New Zealand Schools’ 49 (E Nanai 2, I Punivai, G Dyer, T Vaa’i, L Faingaanuku, A Pole tries, D Toala 7 con)

Australian Schools’ Barbarians 6

HT: 28-6

New Zealand Schools’ Barbarians have made it two from two for 2017 with a 28-24 win over New Zealand Maori Under 18 in Palmerston North today.

It was the New Zealand Maori Under 18s that opened the scoring with a try but it didn’t take long for the Barbarians to take the lead through first five-eighth Fergus Burke.

Burke scored and converted his own efforts before Siave Seti also crossed for a five pointer.

The Maori Under 18s hit back with a try of their own to narrow the deficit to 14-12 before midfielder Kienan Higgins grabbed a brace, both tries converted by Burke for a 28-12 lead.

Two more tries to the Maori Under 18s set up an exciting finish which saw the New Zealand Schools’ Barbarians team able to hold on for victory.

New Zealand Schools’ Barbarians 28 (K Higgins 2, F Burke, S Seti tries, F Burke 4 con)

New Zealand Maori Under 18 24