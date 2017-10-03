All Whites into action in Japan

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 11:08

Two of the young guns in the All Whites squad are looking to make the most of this international window in Japan as they press for inclusion for the Intercontinental Playoff.

Centre-half Sam Brotherton, who started in the last two FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, knows there is plenty on the line when they take on the World No 40 Japan at Toyota Stadium on Friday night.

The Sunderland U-23 rep, who first made his All Whites debut in 2015, is looking to add to his nine caps for New Zealand and keep putting his hand up in the absence of seasoned campaigner Tommy Smith.

"I want to put my best foot forward and press for a starting place," said Brotherton, who celebrated his 21st birthday on his first day in camp. "Every day is really important. We know that there are only a few chances left in this window and every training is important and you have to make the most of it."

Brotherton faces tough competition from skipper Winston Reid, Andrew Durante, Michael Boxall and Themi Tzimopoulos for a berth in the customary back three which coach Anthony Hudson tends to employ.

He comes into this October window after two impressive showings as the All Whites put away the Solomon Islands 8-3 on aggregate to reach the Intercontinental Playoff in November.

"As a footballer you want to be playing as much as possible and for me it was great to play two games in the last window. We know that centre-back is a really strong position in this squad at the moment so whatever the Gaffer wants I will be ready for."

Also looking to make the most of his time in the All Whites camp is rookie goalkeeper Michael Woud.

The team-mate of Brotherton at Sunderland has impressed of late to earn his first call-up to the national squad. He is one of two keepers in the squad alongside incumbent Stefan Marinovic.

"It is exciting and I am glad to be here. I am looking forward to the challenge this week and seeing what I can do in this environment, and enjoying the experience," said Woud.

The 18-year-old, who was a standout at the FIFA U-20 World Cup as New Zealand made the Round of 16, was included in the Brisbane camp for the All Whites last year in their final preparation for the OFC Nations Cup. He said being in the environment opened his eyes to what was required to being at this level long-term.

"I want to enjoy myself on this tour but I want to show what I can do at the same time. I want to push Stef up and also learn from him to try and improve my own game."

Woud, who has signed a three year deal with Sunderland, has his eyes fixed on being part of Hudson’s squad in November.

"It’s a massive goal of mine to be in the team for the Intercontinental Playoff - it is going to be a special occasion for football New Zealand - but I know that I need to show what I can do this week to give myself the best chance."

Brotherton feels that Japan - with the rapid pace they play at and with great width - will present a similar challenge to the fifth-ranked South American side.

"Japan will be quite similar in style to what we expect to face in November. They are technically good and good in possession. They move the ball quickly so it will be a good challenge."

Hudson has big wraps on both Brotherton and Woud and expects them to have big futures.

"I said when Winston was ruled out of the September games that it presented a great opportunity for Sam to step up and I think he took that opportunity with both hands," he said. "Sam has been a part of our squad for a long time now, and when he’s called upon I know he’ll step up."

Hudson employed the "if you are a good enough, then you are old enough" mantra to Woud.

"We really like Michael Woud. He is a good young keeper. He was very good at the U-20 World Cup and I am a big fan of him. He came to Brisbane last year and he is a strong character for a young kid. If anything happened to Stef, I would have no problem bringing him in against Japan because he is brave enough and big enough."

Ten of the All Whites squad trained on day one in wet and cold conditions in Nagoya and the remainder of the squad arrives in today (Tuesday) as they begin preparing for Japan on Friday night.

Japan v All Whites International Friendly

When: Friday 6 October 7.20pm (11.20pm NZT)

Where: Toyota Stadium in Nagoya

Live on SKY Sport