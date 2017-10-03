NSW Swifts reveal Training Partners for 2018

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 15:52

The build-up to the 2018 continues to gather pace with the NSW Swifts today announcing their Training Partners for next year’s Suncorp Super Netball campaign.

And there is some exciting local talent coming into the Swifts environment with four NSW representatives taking up contracts for 2018.

Returning to the setup are 2017 Training Partners Sophie Halpin (Eastwood Ryde Netball Association) and Lauren Moore (Northern Suburbs Netball Association), who both saw court time in the Swifts’ inaugural Suncorp Super Netball campaign, while new to the Club in 2018 are long-time NSW representatives Nikki Deegenaars (Manly Warringah Netball Association) and Alison Miller (Ku-ring-gai Netball Association).

The main role of a training partner is to help with day-to-day training of the squads. They are also a suitable fit and available to provide support as replacement players if necessary.

Speaking today, NSW Swifts Head Coach Briony Akle said she was delighted to welcome the four players into the setup for 2018 and said they would play a vital role in the team’s bid to return to Finals after missing out last season.

"Firstly I am delighted to have such a calibre of player supporting our main roster in 2018," Akle said.

"The NSW Swifts are all about teamwork and putting the team ahead of the individual and all of these players support this.

"I have had the pleasure of coaching these players at State level and know what they bring to the team environment both on and off the court.

"Each of the athletes also has a passion about representing NSW and there is no better netball environment in the State than the Swifts and I am really looking forward to seeing how they develop.

"We know that both Sophie and Lauren have tasted Suncorp Super Netball action, and proved they could match it with the best so having them around the team is a big boost for us.

"Nikki and Alison have also been in the NSW High Performance pathway and it is fantastic to see them come through and get the chance to further their experience and reputations."

Netball Australia is yet to release details about the 2018 Suncorp Super Netball Fixture, however, further information will be released in due course.

TRAINING PARTNER BIOs

Nikki Deegenaars

Date of Birth: 16 October 1990

Height: 179cm

State Teams: NSW 17/U Team (2007), NSW 19/U Team (2008, 2009), NSW 21/U Team (2010), Netball NSW Waratahs (2010, 2015, 2017), Netball NSW Blues (2009, 2014)

National Representation: Australia 17/U Team (2007), Australia 19/U Talent ID (2008,2009)

Sophie Halpin

Date of Birth: 16 May 1993

Height: 177cm

State Teams: NSW Swifts (2017), Netball NSW Waratahs (2016, 2017), Netball NSW Blues (2012-14), NSW 21/U Team (2012-14), NSW 19/U Team (2011-12)

National Representation: Australian 19/U Squad (2012)

NSW Swifts Caps: 2

Alison Miller

Date of Birth: 15 January 1997

Height: 190cm

State Teams: NSW 21/U (2016), Netball NSW Waratahs (2016, 2017)

National Representation: Australia 19/U (2015, 2016)

Lauren Moore

Date of Birth: 30 January 1998

Height: 184cm

State Teams: NSW Swifts (2016, 2017), NSW 21/U Team (2016), Netball NSW Waratahs (2015), NSW 17/U Team (2014-15), NSW 19/U Team (2017), Netball NSW Blues (2014)

National Representation: Australian Netball Youth World Cup Squad (2017), Australian 17/U Squad (2014-15)

NSW Swifts Caps: 7