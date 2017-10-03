World Rugby Awards prepare to dazzle in Monaco

Tuesday, 3 October, 2017 - 22:12

With less than two months to go to the World Rugby Awards 2017, excitement is building in Monaco as it gears up to host the event for the first time on 26 November.

Under the High Patronage of HSH Princess Charlene of Monaco, the World Rugby Awards will take place at the iconic Salle des Etoiles in Monte-Carlo on the Côte d'Azur. The world’s top players, World Rugby Hall of Fame inductees, representatives from World Rugby member unions, and the global rugby family will gather on the red carpet to showcase the best of rugby in 2017.

Since its inception in 2001, the World Rugby Awards have recognised and celebrated the achievements of those involved at the highest level of the world game on the field, as well as acknowledging excellence in the areas of development and administration by those who embody the values so essential to rugby.

Stars of the game, past and present, will gather to reflect on the year’s highlights as the achievements of the world’s biggest names and most successful teams are honoured.

As well as taking place in Monaco for the first time, the 2017 edition will also feature an exciting new voting process for four of the top awards that will ensure the views of players, coaches, media and fans are taken into account in the lead-up to the final announcement. With nominees for many of the award categories due to be revealed in the coming weeks, the voting process will step up a gear with members of the public invited to have their say on social media.

World Rugby Chairman Bill Beaumont said: "The World Rugby Awards are the ultimate accolade for excellence in rugby, on and off the field, and I’m delighted that we’re bringing them to Monaco for the first time.

"We are extremely grateful to our gracious hosts, Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco, for welcoming us to their beautiful country for what promises to be an exceptional showcase of the very best in rugby from the past year.

"We urge all those who love and support the game worldwide to keep an eye out for the announcement of the nominations on our social media channels in the coming weeks and then join the conversation as we countdown to the awards on 26 November, when we will reveal the world’s top players and teams from 2017."