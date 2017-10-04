Wozniacki returning for shot at ASB Classic Title

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 08:56

Caroline Wozniacki has today confirmed she will return for another shot at the ASB Classic title. The former world number one’s return comes off the back of a scintillating start to the Asian swing which has seen the Dane capture her 26th WTA career title in Japan, beating world number one Garbine Muguruza (ESP) in straight sets (62, 60) and qualify for the WTA’s crown jewel Season Ending Championships in Singapore.

Wozniacki, who carried her nation’s flag at the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympics, has returned to her best form, and importantly, sits firmly inside the top ten in the WTA rankings at number six. Her impressive year has included six WTA Tour final appearances, five of which were at the Premier level. The victory in Tokyo means she has now captured at least one title every year for the last ten years on the WTA Tour.

Wozniacki was eager to get back to the City of Sails for the 2018 ASB Classic, "I really wanted to come back. I feel like I have played really well in New Zealand, making the semi-finals and a final. I wanted to come back for the winners’ trophy next year".

"It is such a special place to play. It is one of the best stops on the tour. The crowds are always so supportive and full right from day one. You don’t get that in many tournaments" continued Wozniacki.

Known world over as one of the games biggest stars, her popularity off the court has seen Wozniacki become the face of Stella McCartney by adidas and grace the front rows of fashion weeks the world over.

Organisers were always confident they would be able to secure her sought after signature. "We have a great relationship with Caroline and we were always confident we would be able to see her return. We made a commitment to her last year that we would get her back and are thrilled it has come off. She has been great for us every year that she has been here, and I think she deserves another shot at the title", said Tournament Director Karl Budge.

It will also be a special moment for Wozniacki as close friend Agnieszka Radwanska (13) has also signed on to play in January’s event. The pair have been good friends since their junior careers, with Wozniacki attending the Pole’s wedding earlier in 2017. On court Wozniacki holds an 11:6 advantage over her friend.

