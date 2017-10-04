All Whites - Thomas looks to lead by example

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 10:32

Midfielder Ryan Thomas feels like he has matured in the All Whites environment and has become a leader in the national team.

The 22-year-old, who has played 15 internationals for New Zealand since making his debut three years ago against Japan in Tokyo, has come of age this year in international football.

He was probably New Zealand’s best at the FIFA Confederations Cup in Russia in June and he wants to continue that progression as the All Whites look to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The full All Whites squad - including the return of skipper Winston Reid - trained together for the first time yesterday in Nagoya in fine and warm conditions ahead of their international friendly with the World No 40 Japan on Friday night.

The PEC Zwolle midfielder said it was nice to only travel halfway around the world to Japan for this international friendly - rather than the long haul flight back to New Zealand - and he believes this is an important window as the team builds to the Intercontinental Playoff in November.

"The team is looking good," he said. "Coming off the last tour we played very well against the Solomon Islands and we didn’t do as well at the Confederations Cup but the team is moving along nicely and we are at a level where we think we can cause upsets and we can get results against big teams. We are in a confident place right now and we want to keep pushing that and do something big with this team."

Thomas said it is a massive honour for him to play for the national team and he feels he has grown in responsibility under All Whites coach Anthony Hudson.

"I grew up watching the national team play and always dreamed of playing for New Zealand one day. It is always great for me when the time comes around for me to play and get back together with these boys and try to achieve something big.

"I have been here for just over three years now and I have been doing well over in Europe so it is nice to be one of the leaders in the group and a leader out on the field. It is nice to see my role change and perform a bigger role in the group."

Thomas certainly led by example in Russia in June. In all three games, Thomas showed his ability on the world stage and what he is capable of.

He said the depth in New Zealand football has developed significantly over the past three years and in particular in Europe where Chris Wood has joined Reid in the English Premiers League and Marco Rojas has joined him in the Eredivisie in Holland.

He is always keeping an eye out for how his All Whites team-mates are performing week-in, week-out and has been pleased to see Woods’ brilliant return to the EPL for Burnley.

"Me and Woodsy go back quite a long way so I have always kept in contact with him and kept an eye on what he is up to. Winston is the benchmark for us New Zealand boys to reach and see what we can do. I am always keeping tabs on them. Now that Marco is in Holland we can keep in contact all the time and see each other quite often."

"Japan are obviously a very good team. It is going to be a good test for us. The team is going to be quite technical so they are obviously going to be quite similar to whoever we face in November. The team is looking good and our coaching staff have done well to get us ready for this game."

Thomas had mixed memories of his debut in Tokyo three years ago where striker Wood scored twice but the All Whites went down 4-2.

"Japan are a big footballing country, they absolutely love their football here. I had a good game [on debut] and it was great to play against Japan, but we lost. It was still nice to play in that atmosphere against guys who play at a very high level around the world."

The ‘Blue Samurai’ will present another great challenge for Thomas and the All Whites as they look to complete their preparations for the Intercontinental Playoff in November.

Japan v All Whites International Friendly

When: Friday 6 October 7.20pm (11.20pm NZT)

Where: Toyota Stadium in Nagoya

Live on SKY Sport