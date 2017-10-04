Lions leave gift for Porirua kids

Wednesday, 4 October, 2017 - 16:20

When the British and Irish Lions rugby team roared into town, they left behind a gift for our city’s young people.

The Lions tour was a massive event on the NZ rugby calendar, with the squad and many thousands of supporters touring New Zealand during June and July.

While in Wellington for matches against the Hurricanes and All Blacks, the Lions trained at Porirua Park.

To thank the city the team donated a box of rugby kit and asked that it be used to raise funds to support children and young people.

Lions head liaison officer Peter White said the gift was the initiative of Lions flanker James Haskell, and was supported by other players.

Mayor Mike Tana said the gesture summed up the good natured feel of the Lions tour and showed their connection to communities, especially supporting the future of our young sportspeople here in Porirua.

"The gear has been divided up and given to our two local rugby clubs - Norths and Paremata Plimmerton - so they can use it for fundraising purposes, to assist with initiatives for young people," he said.

"We thank the Lions for not only coming over here and playing some exciting rugby, but for thinking of our young people too. This is a case of good sportsmanship existing off the field as well as on it. Cheers Lions."