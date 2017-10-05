All Whites: Reid happy to be back

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 11:49

The 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa changed Winston Reid’s life.

The then 22-year-old, who was famously picked by All Whites coach Ricki Herbert even though he hadn’t seen him play, made a name for himself on the international stage and changed his career forever.

Reid scored a stunning late header in stoppage time against Slovakia in their opening game of the event to help secure a 1-1 draw and New Zealand’s first ever point in a World Cup finals match.

His first goal for New Zealand put the All Whites on course for an unbeaten run in the FIFA World Cup and on the back of the event he was signed by West Ham United for whom he has now played 180 games and become one of the best defenders in the English Premier League.

Seven years on, Reid cannot wait to come home and play in his first Intercontinental Playoff and lead the team to try and qualify for their third FIFA World Cup when they take on the fifth-ranked South American team.

"I haven’t been home for a while now so I am very much looking forward to that," said Reid, who has overcome ankle and calf niggles to return for the All Whites. "It is all about preparation now and getting this team in the best possible shape so we can approach [the Intercontinental Playoff] the right way and get a good result."

First things first and the team has a big challenge on their hands when they take on Japan at Toyota Stadium in Nagoya on Friday night.

Reid, who has played 21 internationals for New Zealand, said putting in a strong performance against the World No. 40 will be a key foundation for the opening game in Wellington.

"When you play against good quality opposition it is only going to help you. We will approach Japan in the right way. We will have a game plan and we’ve had some good sessions to be ready for Friday night. This will lead us into the next window well which is the most important one."

Many of the All Whites seasoned campaigners are pleased to see Reid at the heart of their defence.

Marco Rojas, who has played 37 internationals for New Zealand since his debut back in 2011, said the captain brings a sense of calm to the national team.

"He is a big inspiration for our team," said Rojas. "We always want to have our best players available and he has played at the top level for a long time. It is great to have players of that quality in with us. I am looking forward to having his experience and his calmness at the back for us."

All Whites striker Chris Wood, who has made a very impressive return to the English Premier League with Burnley FC, said it was fantastic to have Reid back as the team keeps building for November.

"We know he is a quality player and that is what he brings for us both on and off the pitch," said Wood. "We need his leadership qualities that he shows on the pitch - he leads by example. Bringing that quality back into this team is vital for us."

Reid was similarly full of praise for Wood who has helped Burnley to a dream start to the EPL in 2017. In fact the two will meet soon when the Clarets host West Ham United at Turf Moor on 14 October.

"I have been joking that I am going to kick him on the flight back home," said Reid. "I am very pleased for him. He has been working very hard these last couple of years and his performances have been getting better and better and he has deserved this with the hard work he has put in."

Reid last played for New Zealand this time last year when they played Mexico (2-1 loss) and the USA (1-1) on a tour of the States and he was superb for the All Whites.

He said it is always nice to be back and see the guys again, and also see the continual growth within the squad.

"Things have been improving since Anthony [Hudson] came in. Every single time I come back into the camp, things seem to have improved a little bit more so it is good to see that there is a progression in this group and hopefully that will continue."

The ultimate goal for this All Whites team is to get to Russia next year. Reid said it was important that they learn from what they do well against Japan on Friday night, but also there are going to be some mistakes so it is important that they learn from them as well. The Intercontinental Playoff is in the back of all the players’ minds.

"Anytime you have a sporting event like this, there is always good support from the people back home and I am sure this time around it will be no different. The main focus for us as a group is to prepare properly and use the time that we have together wisely.

"First and foremost we want to qualify and we know that we have to do that as a group. That is what we are all looking forward to most, going out there and having a chance to qualify for another World Cup. We missed out last time so hopefully we can go one better this time."

Japan v All Whites International Friendly

When: Friday 6 October 7.20pm (11.20pm NZT)

Where: Toyota Stadium in Nagoya

Live on SKY Sport