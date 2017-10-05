Canterbury Women's team named to play Waikato

|
The Canterbury Women's team travel to Hamilton this week, where they will take on Waikato in week six of the Farah Palmer Cup.
Head Coach Wayne Love has named his team for the match, which features two changes in the forwards and three in the backs, from the starting side that took the field against Tasman last Saturday.
Usipua Simaile and Phillipa Love swap this week, so that Love takes the starting spot at prop and Simaile will provide cover on the reserves bench. Alana Bremner returns to the starting line up, and will partner Estelle Uren at lock.
In the backs, Cassie Siataga will start in the No. 10 jersey for the first time this season. Corrina Whiley is also promoted to the starting side this week, and will take her place at centre, while Elizabeth Pera moves to the reserves.
At fullback, Grace Brooker will take the field in the No. 15 jersey on Sunday, and Olivia McGoverne has been named in the reserves.
The last time the two sides met was in week six of the 2016 competition, when Canterbury edged Waikato 27-26 at Rugby Park in Christchurch.
Kick off for the Canterbury Women's match against Waikato is scheduled for 2:05pm, Sunday 8 October, at Waikato Stadium in Hamilton.
Canterbury Women’s team to play Waikato:
1. Phillipa Love
2. Jess Hansen
3. Stephanie Te Ohaere Fox (C)
4. Alana Bremner
5. Estelle Uren
6. Nicole Purdom
7. Lucy Jenkins
8. Rebecca Todd
9. Kendra Cocksedge
10. Cassie Siataga
11. Becky Davidson
12. Lucy Anderson
13. Corrina Whiley
14. Sam Curtis
15. Grace Brooker
RESERVES:
16: Nina Poletti
17. Usipua Simaile
18. Chelsea Bremner
19. Charna Thompson
20. Rosie Kelly
21. Elizabeth Pera
22. Olivia McGoverne
