Canterbury team named for top-of-the-table clash with Taranaki

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 15:52

Canterbury will face Taranaki in their final Ranfurly Shield defence of the 2017 season, and Head Coach Glenn Delaney has named his side for Friday night's top-of-the-table match at AMI Stadium.

There is just one change in the starting line up from the team that defeated Waikato last weekend. Billy Harmon will start in the No. 7 jersey in place of Jed Brown, who has been ruled out for the remainder of the Mitre 10 Cup with a ruptured achilles tendon.

In the reserves Dylan Nel joins the squad and will provide loose forward cover, while midfielder Inga Finau returns to the match day 23 and will take a spot on the bench.

Canterbury lock Dominic Bird is set to mark a significant milestone when he runs out on to the field this week. The 26-year-old, who is currently in his seventh season with Canterbury, will play his 50th game for the province in front of a home crowd on Friday night.

Canterbury and Taranaki are the current leaders on the Premiership standings table after seven weeks of the Mitre 10 Cup competition. Both teams have lost just one game so far this season, and just four points separate them at the top of the leaderboard.

Kick off is at 7:35pm, Friday 6 October, at AMI Stadium in Christchurch.

Canterbury team to play Taranaki:

1. Alex Hodgman

2. Ben Funnell

3. Siate Tokolahi

4. Mitchell Dunshea

5. Dominic Bird

6. Tom Sanders

7. Billy Harmon

8. Reed Prinsep

9. Mitchell Drummond

10. Richie Mo'unga

11. Braydon Ennor

12. Rob Thompson

13. Tim Bateman (C)

14. Josh McKay

15. George Bridge

RESERVES:

16. Nathan Vella

17. Chris Gawler

18. Oliver Jager

19. Hamish Dalzell

20. Dylan Nel

21. Jack Stratton

22. Brett Cameron

23. Inga Finau