Hurricanes blow into town prior to big bash

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 15:33

Auckland Cricket and Cricket Tasmania are forming a trans-Tasman partnership with a goal of development both on and off the field.

As a result, the Auckland Aces and Hurricanes Academy will play two T20 practice matches as a warmup before their respective Super Smash and Big Bash campaigns later this year.

It means Auckland Aces fans will get a glimpse of the Hurricanes Academy on Eden Park Outer Oval with the T20 practice match on Friday 1 December at 4pm open to the public.

"The coaching staff and playing group have identified game time as being crucial in preparation for our white ball campaigns," says Auckland’s Professional Cricket Manager Simon Insley.

"Having the ability to play two T20 games against Hobart on the Outer Oval gives us a perfect opportunity to practice our skills prior to our Ford Trophy and Super Smash Campaigns.

"We look forward to welcoming the Hurricanes and building on the relationship in future years to benefit both associations."

An agreement between the two parties also factors in the Auckland Hearts and Hurricanes WBBL sides with Auckland hoping to return the favour next season and send both their men’s and women’s sides across the Tasman.

Auckland Cricket CEO Iain Laxon says the association want to build strong links with the Australian franchise.

"We see this relationship as something that can be very beneficial for players, coaching staff and administrators from both sides. We are excited to start the connection with Tasmania, and really looking forward to seeing the Hurricanes on our shores in December," says Laxon.

"We hope that this is the start of a very beneficial relationship and something that we can expand into other areas as we move forward," he says.

Hobart Hurricanes CEO Nick Cummins is equally thrilled with the links across the Tasman.

"We are delighted to form a partnership with Auckland Cricket," says Cummins.

"It’s a great opportunity for us to share best practice with the leading cricket association in New Zealand with a view of improving both organisations."

"This relationship will provide great development opportunities for our men’s program in the immediate future, but ultimately we hope it will grow to incorporate our women’s program as well as learning and development opportunities for our high performance staff," says Cummins.

Auckland Aces v Hobart Hurricanes, T20 practice match, Eden Park Outer Oval, Friday 1 December, 4pm.