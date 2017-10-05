All Whites: McGlinchey set for milestone

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 22:02

All Whites midfielder Michael McGlinchey will reach a special personal milestone if he is selected to take on Japan in the international friendly in Nagoya on Friday night.

The 30-year-old, who made his debut for New Zealand in 2009, has been a mainstay of Anthony Hudson’s tenure and will play his 50th A International for the All Whites.

The Wellington Phoenix rep said it would be a huge honour to join an elite club in New Zealand Football.

"It will mean the world to me to be honest," he said. "When I first became involved in the national team me and Woodsy [Chris Wood] and a few of the boys said our target was to get to 50 caps and if I can do that tomorrow night it would be a huge achievement for me."

McGlinchey will become the 17th All White to reach the milestone. He follows Ivan Vicelich (88), Simon Elliott (69), Ricki Herbert (61), Vaughan Coveny (64), Chris Jackson (60) Brian Turner (59), Steve Sumner (58), Chris Zoricich (58), Duncan Cole (58), Ceri Evans (56), Leo Bertos (56), Shane Smeltz (55), Michael McGarry (54), Adrian Elrick (53) and Wood (53) as the players before him who have joined the 50-club.

"It is amazing that it is so rare and there have been only 17 people who have done it. I am obviously proud to be in that group. I know everybody who has done it. The guys who have done it are legends around New Zealand so it is nice to put myself in amongst that group."

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson said McGlinchey’s name is always one of the first names down on his team-sheet.

"In my three years here in New Zealand, I think I have picked Mikey in every game which obviously shows that I value him a great deal as a member of the national team," said Hudson.

"It is an incredible achievement to have reached 50 caps. The rest of the team love him. He is an incredible team player, a top player and he is a very important part of this team. Tomorrow night is a big occasion for him. These types of games are for players like Michael McGlinchey to show what he can do."

A popular member of any team he is involved in, McGlinchey has clear memories of his international debut back in 2009 against Jordan in the lead up to the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

"It was an interesting game over there. We went down to 10 men in the first half and I ended up getting substituted after 45 minutes so it wasn’t the best of debuts but it got me involved for the next game which was the Bahrain game," he said.

McGlinchey had little time to settle and was given a baptism of fire soon after with one of the biggest games in New Zealand Football history.

"I came in and had one window to get involved in the team and then played the biggest games in the four year campaign. I went over to Bahrain and played 20 - 30 minutes. Did OK. Then I was told I was playing the big one in Wellington which was obviously the biggest game I have played in and still is to date and hopefully we can do it again," he said.

"I remember thinking that ‘This is normal for national football’- that it was going to be like this every time. Playing at home in front of a sell-out crowd. I remember thinking ‘This is unbelievable’. I realise now that it is not like that all the time and that game was special. It was unbelievable."

McGlinchey, who had played age-group football for Scotland, came over to Australia when he was 22 and when he got the opportunity to play for New Zealand it was a no-brainer.

"Three or four years earlier, it was more of a decision to make. But I just wanted to be involved and the opportunity to go to a World Cup was massive."

His first goal came against China in a friendly in 2011 and he remembers it well. Chris Killen laid it off and it was on the edge of the box and McGlinchey "had a crack" and it went in the bottom corner.

The following year in FIFA World Cup qualifying, McGlinchey capped a man-of-the-match performance against Tahiti with a second goal in stoppage time, a brilliant curling effort from 25m.

"The second goal [against Tahiti] was the best one I have ever scored for New Zealand. I bent it into the top corner and I was pretty proud of that one."

More recently he scored from free kicks against Vanuatu in the OFC Nations Cup and against the Solomon Islands last month.

"I’ve had five but they are all pretty special. I’d like to have had more but the ones I have got I am very proud of."

McGlinchey said he’d love to score from a free-kick against Japan and is expecting a tough challenge from the Blue Samurai in front of a sold-out Toyota Stadium.

"They are a sharp team. They move the ball quickly and their players are very dynamic. We have got to be aware of that, but we are going out there to test ourselves because we have the big game coming up in November and we need to have a crack."

He said it is crucial for the All Whites to have a strong showing with November in mind.

"We did well against the Island teams but this is a big test for us now. We need to see what we need to improve on and if we do well on Friday night I think it will stand us in good stead."

Most capped All Whites (A - Internationals) - indicates still playing

88 Ivan Vicelich

69 Simon Elliott

64 Vaughan Coveny

61 Ricki Herbert

60 Chris Jackson

59 Brian Turner

58 Steve Sumner, Chris Zoricich, Duncan Cole

57 Shane Smeltz-

56 Ceri Evans, Leo Bertos

54 Michael McGarry,

53 Adrian Elrick Chris Wood-

49 Michael McGlinchey-, Jeremy Brockie-, Ryan Nelsen

Japan v All Whites International Friendly

When: Friday 6 October 7.20pm (11.20pm NZT)

Where: Toyota Stadium in Nagoya

Live on SKY Sport