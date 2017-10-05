Swimming: Sophie Pascoe and Ciara Smith dominate on day three

Thursday, 5 October, 2017 - 23:42

Sophie Pascoe has broken two more world Para swimming short course records, whilst 16 year old Ciara Smith upstaged the field on day three of the national short course swimming championships.

Pascoe (QEII) set two world Para swimming records in the women’s SM10 100m individual medley (1:05.01), and women’s S10 50m freestyle in 27.22.

Even after fifteen years with her coach Roly Crichton, the pair are still looking at ways to improve her strokes.

"We really have been working on my freestyle for the past few months. We’ve been looking at the stroke rate, shortening the stroke rate, to be able to get that drive from the front and obviously the work has been paying off."

Whangarei swimmer Ciara Smith (Northwave) earned a rapturous applause from the crowd after winning the female 200m breaststroke A final, and setting a new open women’s and 16 years age group record with a time of 2.25.82. Smith finished ahead of Rio Olympian Helena Gasson (Coast) and Cassandra Van Breugel (Coast and Valley).

"Breaking the record was definitely one of my goals, but I tried really hard for it not to distract me going into the race. When I touched the wall and turned around and saw the time, I was really happy and surprised. I then looked around for Mum and she had a huge smile on her face", says Smith.

The race marked the end of a successful championships for the young Northland swimmer, and she’s now looking forward to taking a break.

"I’m going to take five days off to enjoy the school holidays and then it’s back into training for Auckland age group champs", says Smith.

Daniel Hunter (HPK) has been on antibiotics over the last couple days with illness. Hunter managed to gather enough strength to win the men’s 50m freestyle A final in 22.16, ahead of Julian Weir (Aquabladz) and Dan Caldwell (St Peter’s).

Having to scratch from events these championships has irritated Hunter. "Being under the weather and not being able to perform at my best is really annoying, with the timing and all, it’s frustrating more than anything."

Gabrielle Fa’amausili won the women’s A final event in a new 17 years age group record of 24.95. Fa’amausili also set a new age group record (1:02.04) in the 100m individual medley.

New Plymouth Swimmer Zac Reid (Aquabladz), 17, upstaged Bradlee Ashby in the men’s 400m freestyle A final, winning by 0.10 seconds and setting a new 17 years age group record time of 3.46.11.

Day 3 Short Course Records

Sophie Pascoe

Record: World Para swimming SM10

Event: 100m individual medley

Time: 1:05.01

Sophie Pascoe

Record: World Para swimming S10

Event: 50m freestyle

Time: 27.22

Ciara Smith (Northwave)

Record: Open NZ women’s and 16 years age group

Event: 200m breaststroke

Time: 2.25.82

Helena Gasson (Coast)

Record: Open NZ women’s.

Event: 100m individual medley

Time: 1:00.45

Gabrielle Fa’amausili (United)

Record: Female 17 years age group

Event: 100m individual medley

Time: 1:02.04

Gabrielle Fa’amausili (United)

Record: Female 17 years age group

Event: 50m freestyle

Time: 24.95

Michael Pickett (Enterprise)

Record: Male 15 years age group

Event: 50m freestyle

Time: 23.15

Zac Reid (Aquabladz)

Record: Male 17 years age group

Event: 400m freestyle

Time: 3.46.11