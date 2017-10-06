FIA Formula 4 Italy - race preview

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 13:46

Kiwi driver Marcus Armstrong can extend his championship lead with a good showing this weekend in the penultimate round of FIA Formula 4 Italy, but he must stay out of trouble and bank points at every opportunity with the final round also on his mind. Armstrong, 16, is still smarting from his run in the final round of the German F4 Championship two weeks ago, where he went head to head against team-mate Juri Vips for the title. Though some would be happy with second in their debut year, Armstrong has a true racer’s impatience with having missed the title itself.

The countdown is on at Mugello. The Prema team will line-up at the Tuscan venue leading both the driver and team championships as the 2017 Italian F4 Championship has reached his final stint with only two rounds remaining. The Italian squad can rely on 17-year-old Kiwi Marcus Armstrong, who has put up an impressive display in the previous round held at Mugello in mid-July and has a 17-point advantage over his closest contender in standings, in addition to 3 wins and 9 podium finishes to his name.

Marcus will be partnered as usual by fellow Ferrari Driver Academy driver Enzo Fittipaldi. The 16-year-old rookie, grandson of F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi, is hoping to fight for the class honors and aims to score some solid points.

Weekend Timetable

Friday, October 6th

09:30 - Practice 1 - 20.30 pm NZ Daylight Time

12:55 - Practice 2 - 23.55 pm NZDT

16:30 - Qualifying - 15.30 am NZDT Saturday

Saturday, October 7th

13:25 - Race 1 - 00:25 am NZDT Sunday

Sunday, October 8th

09:00 - Race 2 - 20:00 pm Sunday

15:55 - Race 3 - 02:55 am Monday