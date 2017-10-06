FIA Formula 4 Italy - race preview

|
[ login or create an account ]
Kiwi driver Marcus Armstrong can extend his championship lead with a good showing this weekend in the penultimate round of FIA Formula 4 Italy, but he must stay out of trouble and bank points at every opportunity with the final round also on his mind. Armstrong, 16, is still smarting from his run in the final round of the German F4 Championship two weeks ago, where he went head to head against team-mate Juri Vips for the title. Though some would be happy with second in their debut year, Armstrong has a true racer’s impatience with having missed the title itself.
The countdown is on at Mugello. The Prema team will line-up at the Tuscan venue leading both the driver and team championships as the 2017 Italian F4 Championship has reached his final stint with only two rounds remaining. The Italian squad can rely on 17-year-old Kiwi Marcus Armstrong, who has put up an impressive display in the previous round held at Mugello in mid-July and has a 17-point advantage over his closest contender in standings, in addition to 3 wins and 9 podium finishes to his name.
Marcus will be partnered as usual by fellow Ferrari Driver Academy driver Enzo Fittipaldi. The 16-year-old rookie, grandson of F1 legend Emerson Fittipaldi, is hoping to fight for the class honors and aims to score some solid points.
Weekend Timetable
Friday, October 6th
09:30 - Practice 1 - 20.30 pm NZ Daylight Time
12:55 - Practice 2 - 23.55 pm NZDT
16:30 - Qualifying - 15.30 am NZDT Saturday
Saturday, October 7th
13:25 - Race 1 - 00:25 am NZDT Sunday
Sunday, October 8th
09:00 - Race 2 - 20:00 pm Sunday
15:55 - Race 3 - 02:55 am Monday
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.