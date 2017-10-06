U-17s living up to legacy

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 13:50

For a nation of its size, New Zealand has a proud record in the FIFA U-17 World Cup and the current crop have much to live up to after the heroics of their predecessors. But captain Max Mata insists they do not feel any added pressure and are instead using that heritage as a source of inspiration.

"It doesn’t really put any pressure on," he says ahead of tonight’s opening match against Turkey.

"It’s more a case of it giving us a lot more belief. We’ve seen past cohorts from New Zealand get out of the group stages and we understand it’s going to be extremely difficult but it’s doable. We just think to ourselves that other teams have done it before so why can’t we?"

New Zealand has had a special affinity with the FIFA U-17 World Cup ever since it became the first age-group event of that magnitude the country had ever qualified for in 1997. In a sign of just how rapidly New Zealand has progressed on the international stage in the ensuing years, a squad that featured future All White and Wellington Phoenix star Ben Sigmund was humbled 4-0 by Mali, 5-0 by Mexico and 13-0 by Spain during its ground-breaking campaign in Egypt.

Fast forward two years and another milestone had been etched into New Zealand’s U-17 history as it played host to the 1999 event, a golden generation that included Tony Lochhead, David Mulligan, Jeremy Christie, James Pritchett, Allan Pearce, Brent Fisher and Neil Jones - who all later appeared for the All Whites - writing themselves into the record books with a 2-1 win over Poland.

It was the first time New Zealand had ever won a match at a FIFA event and another historic moment arrived at the 2009 edition of the tournament in Nigeria when coach Steve Cain became the first man to lead a Kiwi side out of the group stages of a World Cup. That feat was repeated in Mexico in 2011 by Aaron McFarland’s charges - who included All Whites Harshae Raniga, Luke Adams, Kip Colvey, Tim Payne, Cameron Howieson and Bill Tuiloma - and then again by a Danny Hay-coached group two years ago in Chile.

Mata is well aware of that legacy but sees no reason why the 2017 vintage can’t write another chapter into New Zealand’s rich history at U-17 level.

"We believe that if we play the best we can then good things will happen," he says. "We haven’t really put any limits on what we can do because we don’t want to restrict ourselves. We just want to see how far it will take us if we stick to the game plan, continue to work hard and help each other out."

Hay’s side have already proved they can foot it with the best in the world by pushing a pair of top-class teams all the way in their build-up, narrowly losing 2-1 to Brazil and 3-2 to England. Mata says New Zealand were let down by untimely errors in both contests but the lessons learned will prove valuable.

"We played well for a big portion of both games but a couple of critical mistakes cost us and we were pretty disappointed with that," says Mata, who scored a late penalty against Brazil. "But it meant we learned the importance of staying switched on for the whole game so now we’re walking into this first game with that in the back of our heads."

Mata believes the need to maintain concentration levels and eliminate individual errors is the main difference when stepping up from domestic football to the international level.

"It’s a big step up and the winning margins between a win and a loss are a lot smaller," he says. "In New Zealand, you can maybe get away with making certain mistakes and not be punished but that’s not the case here. But that’s how it is and we can’t change that, we just have to deal with it."

Hay and the rest of his coaching staff - which includes fellow former All Whites Chris Zorocich and Jason Batty - have methodically analysed opening opponents Turkey so Mata and co have a good idea of what to expect.

"We know they’re good on the counter attack and start strongly so we’ve got in our minds that a good start is very important for us. We can’t afford to go out there and have a slow start because we’ve seen in the last five or six games that Turkey have scored early," he says.

"They’re strong on the counter attack and are quite robust when they break so we need to make sure we’re ready for that."

FIFA U-17 World Cup

New Zealand (from): 1. Zac Jones (GK), 2. Liam Moore, 3. Joshua Rogerson, 4. Liberato Cacace, 5. Boyd Curry, 6. Leon van den Hoven, 7. Elijah Just, 8. Oliver Duncan, 9. Max Mata (c), 10. Willem Ebbinge, 11. Matthew Conroy, 12. Jacob Clark (GK), 13. Matthew Jones, 14. Kingsley Sinclair, 15. Ben Deeley, 16. Oliver Whyte, 17. Matthew Palmer, 18. Charles Spragg, 19. Kieran Richards, 20. Emlyn Wellsmore, 21. Nicholas Milner

Coach: Danny Hay

New Zealand vs Turkey

Friday 6 October, 5pm (Saturday 7 October, 12.30am NZT)

Dr. DY Patil Stadium

Navi Mumbai, India

Live on SKY Sport

Paraguay vs New Zealand

Monday 9 October, 8pm (Tuesday 10 October, 3.30am NZT)

Dr. DY Patil Stadium

Navi Mumbai, India

Live on SKY Sport

Mali vs New Zealand

Thursday 12 October, 5pm (Friday 13 October, 12.30am NZT)

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

New Delhi, India

Live on SKY Sport