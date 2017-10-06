All Whites ready to face Japan

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 17:16

The All Whites have a huge amount of respect for Japan and are expecting a tough challenge in wet conditions tonight in Nagoya.

New Zealand will play the World No 40, who have already qualified for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, in their final game before the Intercontinental Playoff in November where they will meet the fifth-ranked South American team for a place in Russia next year.

All Whites coach Anthony Hudson told a press conference of around 100 media last night the pace and the quality the ‘Samurai Blue’ possess will be ideal preparation for the team’s biggest window of the year.

"Everyone knows the strengths of Japan and how good they are," said Hudson. "There are some pretty special players in their team who are very attack-minded and dangerous players. For us we know that this game poses a test that is going to be very similar to what we will face in November from an attacking sense."

Hudson said his side are looking forward to the challenge of playing a world-class side after their experience at the FIFA Confederations Cup in June where they played Russia, Mexico and Portugal.

"We gained so much from that tournament," he said. "For a team like New Zealand, we don’t get the chance to compete against top teams very often. When you play against these sides you get tested in ways that you don’t get tested when you play lower level teams. We came away from that tournament knowing that we don’t have a big team, but we have a good team and we can compete with the bigger teams."

All Whites midfielder Ryan Thomas, who made his debut against Japan in 2014 in what were also wet and difficult conditions, is looking forward to the challenge in front of a sold-out crowd at Toyota Stadium.

Thomas had mixed memories of his debut in Tokyo three years ago where striker Chris Wood scored twice but the All Whites went down 4-2.

"It is going to be a good test for us. The team is going to be quite technical so they are obviously going to be quite similar to whoever we face in November," he said.

"Japan are a big footballing country, they absolutely love their football here. I had a good game [on debut] and it was great to play against Japan, but we lost. It was still nice to play in that atmosphere against guys who play at a very high level around the world."

Wood said the team has come on a huge amount since that game three years ago under interim coach Neil Emblen and they will be determined to show their improvement.

"That game was a long time ago, we have a totally different outlook, different team, different manager and a lot has changed since then," he said. "It was a hectic first 20 minutes then, but once we settled down and played some good football we showed that we are capable of competing with Japan. I think this time around it is going to be a lot different and we will show them what we are all about."

With the Intercontinental Playoff in mind, Wood said the side are treating game as if it is the first away leg of a two-match tie.

"We are thinking about it like a South American away leg, we have to work hard to achieve a good result against a top nation and also still be in it when it comes to our home game," said Wood.

All Whites captain Winston Reid, who is back in the national team and has lifted the intensity in the group this week, said the 90 minutes today is a key foundation for the next few weeks.

"When you play against good quality opposition it is only going to help you. We will approach Japan in the right way. We have a game plan and we’ve had some good sessions to be ready for Friday night. This will lead us into the next window well which is the most important one."

The All Whites are ready to challenge one of the most dominant teams in Asia in front of a sold-out Toyota Stadium in Nagoya.

New Zealand (from) Stefan Marinovic, Michael Woud, Winston Reid, Andrew Durante, Michael Boxall, Themi Tzimopoulos, Sam Brotherton, Deklan Wynne, Tom Doyle, Dane Ingham, Kip Colvey, Michael McGlinchey, Bill Tuiloma, James Musa, Ryan Thomas, Moses Dyer, Chris Wood, Shane Smeltz, Marco Rojas, Kosta Barbarouses, Monty Patterson, Myer Bevan

Japan (from): Eiji Kawashima, Masaaki Higashiguchi, Kosuke Nakamura, Yuto Nagatomo, Tomoaki Makino, Maya Yoshida, Hiroki Sakai, Gotoku Sakai, Shintaro Kurumaya, Gen Shoji, Naomichi Ueda, Shu Kurata, Shinji Kagawa, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Yuki Kobayashi, Wataru Endo, Yosuke Ideguchi, Takashi Inui, Yuya Osako, Genki Haraguchi, Yoshinori Muto, Kenyu Sugimoto, Yuya Kubo, Takuma Asano

Japan v All Whites International Friendly

When: Friday 6 October 7.20pm (11.20pm NZT)

Where: Toyota Stadium in Nagoya

Live on SKY Sport

Live updates on Twitter @NZ_Football #JAPNZL