Pascoe, Fisher and youngsters continue to break records

Friday, 6 October, 2017 - 23:39

Sophie Pascoe and Mary Fisher closed out their national short course championships with a world record each, as youngsters show glimpses of a bright future for swimming in New Zealand.

Sophie Pascoe (QEII) has had an outstanding national short course campaign which included breaking a staggering six world Para swimming short course records. Pascoe ended her campaign by reclaiming the S10 100m butterfly world record with a time of 1:03.13, beating the old record held by Australian Paige Leonhardt by almost four seconds.

"It’s been a pleasure to be back home to race and be a part of a great week," says Pascoe.

Wellingtonian Mary Fisher (Capital) also got a world record of her own. Fisher set a new S11 100m butterfly world Para short course record with a time of 1:16.77, taking almost four seconds off her personal best.

13-year-old Erika Fairweather (Neptune) from Dunedin has also put on a record-breaking display this week. Tonight Fairweather broke the national girls 13-years 800m freestyle record with a time of 8:58.05.

Fairweather admitted after the race that she was gunning for the record.

"It feels great, I’m really excited. The body is a bit sore now, but it should be good for the 100 free tomorrow."

This week Fairweather has also broken the national girls 13-years 400m individual medley (4:55.18), 400m freestyle (4:22.52) and 200m freestyle (2:03.57) records.

Brearna Crawford (MAGS), 14, is another youngster who has been in scintillating form this week. In the morning session Crawford set a national girls 14-years 100m butterfly record with a time of 1:00.88.

This adds to the 200m individual medley and 50m butterfly records she’s broken earlier this week.

After suffering from a bout of illness over the last couple of days, Daniel Hunter teamed up with his Howick Pakuranga club mates to dominate the men’s 4x50m freestyle over North Shore A and Heretaunga Sundevils. The crowds wait to see if Hunter is well enough to compete tomorrow in the 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

DAY 5 ‘MATCH UP’S TO LOOK OUT FOR’:

Men’s 100m Freestyle - Bradlee Ashby, Daniel Hunter (TBC), Julian Weir and Dan Caldwell. Women’s 100m Freestyle - Carina Doyle, Ebony Maikuku and Paige Flynn. Men’s 50m Backstroke - Julian Weir, Corneille Coetzee and Daniel Hunter (TBC). Women’s 50m Backstroke - Gabrielle Fa’amausili, Bobbi Gichard and Cassie Wright.

The 2017 NZ Short Course Championships are held at the Sir Owen G. Glenn National Aquatic Centre, Auckland, from Tuesday 3rd October till Saturday 7th October. Morning sessions start at 9am with evening finals sessions starting at 6pm.