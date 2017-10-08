Armstong on the podium at Mugello, title in sight

Sunday, 8 October, 2017 - 08:33

Marcus Armstrong extends his points lead and draws closer to the Italian Formula 4 title with a share of pole for this weekend's races at Mugello and second in race one, banking valuable points. Armstrong was second in the German Formula 4 championship a fortnight ago and says he finds podium pace more easily on the Italian championship circuits.

In the first race he harried pole man Sebastian Fernandez from green light to chequered flag, maintaining a healthy gap between the rear of his car and the pursuing pack and taking a comfortable second at the flag.

Third was the Italian Lorenzo Colombo, who looked to mount an attack on Armstrong in the closing laps but was unable to close on the flying Kiwi.

Armstrong's points tally is now 227 with Jos van Uitert second on 196 and Colombo third on 181. The New Zealander has pole for both remaining races.