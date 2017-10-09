ASB helps marathon entrants run Fasta this year

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 10:25

ASB is giving 1,000 runners an extra push in the lead up to the ASB Auckland Marathon with ASB Fasta.

ASB Fasta is an edible tagliatele pasta embossed with supportive messages to keep runners’ spirits (and energy levels) high as they train for the ASB Auckland Marathon event on Sunday, October 29.

Supporters can visit asbfasta.co.nz to nominate a race-registered friend or family member to receive a 250gram box of complimentary ASB Fasta. Nominators can personalise the ASB Fasta box with their own supportive message.

ASB Fasta nominations open today (Monday, October 9) and will close Sunday, October 15 at 8pm. Winners will be selected at random, with the personalised pasta boxes delivered from Tuesday, October 24 to encourage runners in the week leading up to race-day.

Nominees must be registered to race in one of the five ASB Auckland Marathon events which includes the full marathon, half marathon, 12km, 5km and children’s marathon distances.

ASB head of community, sponsorship and events Mark Graham says ASB understands running a big race can be an exhilarating experience, but it is the ultimate test for the body and mind.

"ASB is involved in a range of running events across New Zealand and we’ve found it’s often the week leading up to the race that runners start to get nervous. This year we wanted to create something tangible to help keep runners one step ahead by showing them they’ve got a team of people willing them over the finish line," Mr Graham says.

"ASB Fasta is packed full of carbs to energise the body and inspirational messages to boost the mind. We hope runners enjoy ASB Fasta and on race day, when the course feels like it’s getting the better of them, they’ll remember these words of support," Mr Graham says.

ASB Fasta was created by Pasta Madero’s Wade Lewis. Pasta Madero is an Auckland-based family company who manufacture their products in East Tamaki.

ASB Auckland Marathon Race Director Bec Williams loves the concept of ASB Fasta and the impact it will have on runners.

"Taking on an event like the ASB Auckland Marathon can be a daunting experience. Regardless of ability and experience people are likely to be a little nervous about achieving their own goals and objectives. ASB Fasta will not only help runners deal with that tension, but help them stay on track and focused for the big day. It is a great innovation from ASB, one that connects them directly with race participants."

How to nominate a runner for a box of ASB Fasta:

Visit asbfasta.co.nz to enter details of your nominee. Nominees must be registered to race in one of the five ASB Auckland Marathon events which includes the full marathon, half marathon, 12km, 5km and children’s marathon distances.

Create a personalised support message to sit on the front of the ASB Fasta box (message must be less than 150 characters, including spaces).

Submit the runner’s contact details to go into the draw to become one of the 1,000 runners to receive a box of ASB Fasta.

ASB Fasta is free, and can be delivered to postal addresses across New Zealand.

Each ASB Fasta tagliatele strand is embossed with one of the following support messages:

- Keeping you one step ahead, one strand at a time.

- The pain will pass, but the glory will last.

Know your limits and then run pasta them.

It’s not how Fasta you run. It’s how far you go.