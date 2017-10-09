Livamol Classic rescheduled for Hastings

Monday, 9 October, 2017 - 16:43

The Group I Livamol Classic will be run at Hastings on Sunday, October 22.

The $250,000 weight-for-age 2040m race will be the high point of a reconstructed premier meeting, which will also include the Group III Red Badge Spring Sprint (1400m).

The Livamol and the Spring Sprint were among the five races lost when the premier meeting at Hastings was abandoned last Saturday.

The upside for the industry is that the new Hastings meeting will be part of a bumper Labour weekend for punters.

The Labour weekend Saturday will feature the Group III Sweynesse Stakes and listed Jakkalberry Classic at Rotorua, the Group III John Grigg Stakes at Ashburton and the Caulfield Cup meeting in Melbourne, while the Group II Sarten Memorial will headline the Labour Monday meeting at Te Rapa.

The Hastings meeting will be run by Hawke’s Bay Racing and replaces the meeting originally scheduled for Otaki on the same day. An inspection of the Otaki track on Monday found that it was unlikely to be fit for racing at Labour weekend.

The Hastings programme will be similar to that originally scheduled for Otaki, apart from the addition of the Livamol.

The $70,000 Red Badge Spring Sprint will replace the open 1200m and there will be stake increases for three other races. The rating 85 2100m will increase from $30,000 to $40,000, as will the rating 85 1600m and the rating 75 1400m will be raised from $25,000 to $40,000.

The balance of the programme will comprise a rating 65 2100m, a Pearl Series rating 65 1600m, a rating 65 1200m and a maiden 1600m.

NZTR has also announced that there will be a $200 compensation payment made to the owners of each of the 62 horses who missed a start at Hastings and that all fees, including the early payments, will be refunded for the horses who were final acceptors for the Livamol.

New entries will be taken for the Livamol on Tuesday, October 17.

"We believe that this has been the best possible outcome, following the disappointment we all felt on Saturday afternoon," Hawke’s Bay Racing Chief Executive Butch Castles said.

NZTR would like to acknowledge the assistance and co-operation of Hawke’s Bay Racing, Racing Rotorua, the Otaki-Maori Racing Club, race sponsor Livamol and the New Zealand Pattern Committee, which has enabled two significant group races to be retained.