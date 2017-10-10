New Zealand Taekwon-Do team ready for Dublin competition

Tuesday, 10 October, 2017 - 16:45

The New Zealand International Taekwon-Do team has arrived in Dublin ahead of the world championships with the opening ceremony overnight before full competition commences the following day.

After plenty of hours in planes and buses the they recovered quickly and the 58-strong team comprises of seniors (over 18 years) and juniors (12 - 18 years) were back into training.

The tournament has 1500 athletes entered from over 50 countries and the Kiwis are one of the favourites.

New Zealand was the top country at the last world championships held in Italy in 2015, third two years previously in Spain and triumphed when the world champs were held in Wellington in 2011.

"We are super excited to share this challenge with the rest of the world's teams here and can't wait for the competition to start. We are prepared for what will be a great challenge," said team manager Nathan Bowden.

Auckland teenager Aidan Campbell (Ngapuhi) one of the promising juniors in the team will lead the haka for the opening ceremony and Melissa Bray who as a senior have been chosen to lead New Zealand as flag bearers for the marching of teams.

They will perform its newly created Nga Kaponga haka which was written especially for the team by Brent Pene from the New Zealand Army.

The world championships in Dublin, Ireland run until October 15.