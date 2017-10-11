Ports of Auckland Round the Bays up and running for 2018

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 09:04

Ports of Auckland Round the Bays, New Zealand’s largest fun run and walk, is returning to Auckland for its 46th year on Sunday 4 March 2018.

More than 30,000 people are expected to participate in the iconic 8.4km course set along the picturesque streets of the WaitematÄ Harbour.

Early bird pricing is available from today, with tickets purchased before 15 December discounted up to 30%. New team hospitality packages are also on sale now.

For the first time, Ports of Auckland is offering free registration to low decile schools.

Tony Gibson, CEO of Ports of Auckland, says, "We want to do something special for our young communities and to make sure that everyone can access iconic events like Ports of Auckland Round the Bays. We’re excited to be able to invite school kids from across the region to join us in the day Auckland runs."

All 71 intermediate and secondary schools in the Auckland region with decile ratings five or below will be offered a package worth $1000. Per school, this includes:

- 30 free children's tickets

- Five free adult tickets for teachers, parents and/or caregivers

- A post-event hospitality site to celebrate in after the run

Fairfax Media Event Operations Manager David Blackwell says charity and community support are central to the event. Ports of Auckland Round the Bays is supporting three local charities: Spirit of Adventure, Lifeline and Riding for the Disabled.

"We’ll be donating a share of $50,000 to each of these not-for-profits to help them continue the amazing work they do for Kiwis day-in and day-out. We’ll be encouraging participants to fundraise for these charities via Everyday Hero to reach our collective goal of $200,000," says Blackwell.

Register now at www.roundthebays.co.nz to support the charity of your choice and be involved in one of the biggest running events of the year.