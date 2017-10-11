Joelle King beats defending champs at US Open

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 10:20

New Zealand squash player Joelle King has continued on her good form with a win over third seed and defending champion Camille Serme of France at the US Squash Open in Philadelphia.

King, 29 and ranked No.10 in the world won the second round match in 66 minutes 11-5 4-1 6-11 11-9 13-11 to reach the quarter-finals

Later today fellow Kiwi, Paul Coll will play his second round match in the men’s singles at 1pm (NZ time) against Omar Mosaad (Egypt) who has a current ranking of 31 but has been as high as No.3.

The tournament which has prizemoney of US$165,00 for each of the men’s and women’s draws runs from 7-15 October, hosted at Drexel University in Philadelphia.