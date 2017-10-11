Intercontinental Playoff details to be confirmed

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 14:58

With their opponent confirmed, New Zealand Football is close to confirming the details of the Intercontinental Playoff for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The All Whites, who defeated the Solomon Islands 8-3 on aggregate to book their place in the qualifier, will meet Peru home and away in the international window from 6 - 14 November.

The World No 12 finished as the fifth-ranked South American team after they drew 1-1 with Colombia.

FIFA will now determine the match dates in discussion with New Zealand Football and Peru taking into account the many various factors that affect both teams.

New Zealand Football is in constant communication with the Federacion Peruana De Futbol and FIFA and will release the details for both the home and away leg as soon as they are confirmed. The home leg will be staged first at Westpac Stadium in Wellington.

In the meantime, the governing body is encouraging All Whites fans to sign up for the Waitlist for the Intercontinental Playoff to secure a ticket for the hugely-anticipated fixture in Wellington.

Anthony Hudson’s team are looking to make history and follow in the footsteps of the 1982 and 2010 teams to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.