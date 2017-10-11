Paul Coll out of US Squash Open in Philadelphia

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 15:15

New Zealand men’s squash pro Paul Coll has been beaten in the second round of the US$165,000 US Squash Open in Philadelphia.

Coll had scored a big upset in the first round over world No.2 Karem Abdel Gawad (Egypt) however on this occasion it was another Egyptian Omar Mosaad who won 12-10 11-8 11-8 in 46 minutes over Coll.

Mosaad, currently ranked 31 in the world, but as high as No.3 last year was able to use his aggressive game to close out the points against the acrobatic Coll who featured some diving shot making in a number of rallies.

Earlier in the day fellow Kiwi Joelle King had defeated the current champion, world No.2 and third seed Camille Serme of France in five games to make the women’s quarter-finals of the US$165,000 women’s singles.

King will take on England’s Alison Waters in the quarters on Friday at 10am (NZ time) . The last time they played was just under a year ago in a tournament in Brooklyn where Waters came away the winner in four games.