Cambridge stable has strong Caulfield Cup hand

Cambridge trainers Murray Baker and Andrew Forsman might have three Caulfield Cup runners on Saturday week.

Bonneval and Jon Snow are assured of a place in the A$3 million feature and their stablemate Lizzie L’Amour is on the cusp of making the field.

Thirty-six horses remained in contention for the Caulfield Cup (2400m) after the second acceptances this week, with Lizzie L’Amour 20th in the order of entry.

A maximum of 18 horses can run but at least two of those ahead of Lizzie L’Amour are expected to bypass the race.

Lizzie L’Amour will complete her Caulfield Cup preparation when she tackles the A$300,000 Cranbourne Cup (2025m) on Sunday. The five-year-old Zabeel mare had no luck in the running when sixth in the Group II Stocks Stakes (1600m) at Moonee Valley at her last start and will be suited by the step up in distance this weekend.

Lizzie L’Amour has had only 13 starts in her career but has measured up in top company in New Zealand. She won the Group I weight-for-age Bonecrusher Stakes (2000m) at Ellerslie in March and has also won the Waikato Cup over the Caulfield Cup distance.

Bonneval - a $4.20 favourite for the Caulfield Cup with the New Zealand TAB - and Jon Snow will also race this weekend and will be rivals in the A$1 million Ladbrokes Caulfield Stakes (2000m) at Caulfield on Saturday.

It will be the first raceday clash between the stablemates, who are both four-year-olds.

Baker and Forsman, who produced Mongolian Khan to win the 2015 Caulfield Cup, will be represented in black type races at four venues this weekend.

In addition to their runners in Victoria, Francaletta will tackle the Group III Rich Hill Taranaki Breeders’ Stakes (1400m) at Hawera on Saturday and her stablemates Eleonora and Grand Rio are acceptors for the $50,000 Team Wealleans Matamata Cup (1600m).

Bonneval, Jon Snow and Lizzie L’Amour are the only New Zealand-trained hoses still in Caulfield Cup contention but four others - Humidor, He’s Our Rokkii, Harlow Gold and Fanatic - are New Zealand-bred.

He’s Our Rokkii, Humidor and Fanatic all began their race careers in New Zealand and Humidor and Fanatic are still owned or part-owned in New Zealand.