Mike Racing confirms GT3 Mercedes for summer Rush Hour series

Wednesday, 11 October, 2017 - 18:42

Speed Works Events Rush Hour concept is gathering pace, with the first wild card GT3 entry for the three round, televised one hour mini enduro series confirmed with one of Mike Racing's Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3 cars.

The Rush Hour concept will add value for competitors taking part in the BNT V8s, Pirelli Porsche, TradeZone GTRNZ and OSCA categories at three of Speed Works premier rounds with an additional televised allcomers race that will be screened on Three’s CRC Motorsport. It will also include several wild card entries, and the spectacular GT Merc is confirmed as the first of those.

"With TV and the prospect of the country’s fastest race cars going head to head, Rush Hour is proving to be a popular talking point among competitors. Various teams are signalling their intention to enter and Speed Works expect to see Porsche, Mercedes, Ferrari, Audi and a number of sports car brands represented. It's great to see the ball now rolling and the Mike Racing announcement is the first of several we will be making," explained Speed Works Events' Geoff Short.

Rush Hour will be a one hour feature race on the Saturday of the Speed Works Events at Bruce McLaren Motorsport Park, Taupo (2 Dec 2017), Mike Pero Motorsport Park, Christchurch (13 Jan 2018) and Hampton Downs (10 March 2018).

Mike Racing was established in 2008 by founder, Michael Chua. Now based in Palmerston North, it has fielded cars internationally in races such as the Malaysia Millennium, the Sepang 1000km, the Asian Le Mans Series, the Lamborghini Super Trofeo World Finale, GT Asia and the Dubai 24 Hours. It is also running one of its Aston Martin Vantage GT4 cars in the current South Island endurance series for Chelsea Herbert and Christina Orr-West.

A statement from the team confirmed the entry and promised race fans an exciting driver line up, with more news to come on that front, stating: "We are pleased to announce the inclusion of Mike Racing into the Speed Works Rush Hour series kicking off at Taupo over the weekend of December 1st-3rd. The team is set to take part in all three rounds, using one of our Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3s. The team has campaigned their Aston Martin Vantage GT4 in the South Island endurance series, and are excited to unleash their GT3 machine on the Rush Hour series.

"With experience in the Blancpain GT Asia series, 12-hours of Abu Dhabi, and the 24-hours of Dubai, the team is excited to have the Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG GT3 start turning laps on New Zealand circuits. The series is to be spearheaded by an exciting driver line-up which will be unveiled at a later date."