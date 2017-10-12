Player field for Long Drive event confirmed

Thursday, 12 October, 2017 - 13:39

The player field for the upcoming New Zealand International Long Drive Invitational in Auckland has been confirmed

On Sunday November 5th at Remuera Golf Club the field of 16 entrants featuring 12 different nations or territories will hit for over US$10,000 prizemoney.

The event comes hard of the back of the women’s LPGA in Auckland, a number of pro events around the country as well as the G9 golf at Eden Park and shows the wide variety of golf which can be played and watched live in New Zealand.

Last year was a trial run of a Long Drive International in New Zealand and proved successful with American Maurice Allen winning the tournament.

The New Zealand national title was won by Taranaki’s Sam Jones while Phillis Meti has been a women’s world champion on a number of occasions.

The full player list for the International Long Drive Invitational are; Maurice Allen (United States), Anthony Thomas (United States), Bob De Boef (the Netherlands), Tanguy Marionex (Belgium), Timo Petrasch (Germany), Teemu Pitkanen (Finland), Ilija Djurdevic (Serbia), William Howard (Cook Islands), Brad Pearman (United Kingdom), Alex Robertson (United Kingdom), Matt Nicolle (Jersey, Channel Islands), Mark Bylsma (Australia), Baden Wai Wai (Australia), Gabriel Le Roux (South Africa), Iain Dick (New Zealand) plus one New Zealander to be added.

The biggest recorded distance by the entrants was by Allen who officially hit 488 yards/446 metres in Prague last year.

"It’s going to be a great event, which will feature some fantastic long drive golf along with other free family entertainment. It’s great to have so many players from different nations taking part. These guys are great athletes and amazing hitters of the golf ball," said Olna Ford the event director.

Along with the top quality hitting there will be food, music, Boulgaris Realty fireworks display in the evening, chances for the public to test their long drive skills and plenty more.

Meti will be in attendance at the Long Drive International and showing that female golfers can hit long as well as the sport continues to grow rapidly around the world. Also making an appearance will be 11-year-old Joshua Bai from Auckland who became the first New Zealander to win the US Kids World Championship, one month ago in North Carolina.

The IGANZ Long Drive International will be held at Remuera Golf Club on Sunday 5 November from 1pm, featuring 16 international and New Zealand players, finishing in the early evening.

For more information go to: https://www.facebook.com/NZLongDrivers/