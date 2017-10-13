Coaches confirmed for Canberra GIANTS

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 10:14

The 2018 Australian Netball League season is one step closer with Netball NSW, in partnership with Netball ACT, confirming the return of Sharyn Hill and Maria Lynch as the Canberra GIANTS’ co-Head Coaches.

Introduced in 2017, the Canberra GIANTS is the first joint venture between Netball NSW and Netball ACT, featuring athletes from both respective player pathways. Aligned with Suncorp Super Netball’s GIANTS Netball, the side will feature GIANTS Netball’s 2018 Training Partners amongst the 12 yet-to-be-confirmed team.

After guiding the GIANTS to a top three finish in their debut year, Hill (ACT) and Lynch (NSW) will again oversee training and development of athletes in their respective States before coming together to lead the side during the 2018 season.

"Being part of the Canberra GIANTS is incredibly exciting. I am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Sharyn, Julie (Fitzgerald, GIANTS Netball Head Coach) and the athletes in 2018 and to build on what was a super inaugural year," Lynch said.

"The ANL provides such a great platform for this progression, and it's a privilege to work with the future stars of our game and to be part of their pathway. The standard of competition is high and a huge step up for the athletes in terms of intensity both at training and competition. I look forward to the challenges ahead and enjoying the moments we create together as a group."

Hill echoed her co-Head Coach’s sentiments, saying the challenge will be to push themselves further in 2018.

"I am excited to return for a second year. It is a great opportunity to consolidate learnings from the inaugural year and continue to grow the program," Hill said.

"Local ACT players have been given the opportunity to see where the bar is set, and have worked hard over the year to be strong contenders for the team. The links that have been established in 2017 enable greater training and competition opportunities through the ACT and NSW pathway."

Rounding out the coaching appointments is Tara Steel returning as Assistant Coach. Steel will assist with coaching the Canberra GIANTS’ development squad, while gaining valuable exposure to the ANL high performance environment.

About the Australian Netball League

Founded in 2008 with the introduction of the former Trans-Tasman Netball League, the Australian Netball League (ANL) gives netball fans around the country the chance to see some of the country’s best young talent in action.

For the players, coaches and officials, it is a fantastic opportunity to test their skills in a competition that bridges the gap between State League competitions and Suncorp Super Netball (SSN).

In 2017, Netball Australia made the decision to align each ANL team with a SSN Franchise to provide greater lineage to the elite stage:

ANL Team / Suncorp Super Netball Franchise

Canberra GIANTS / GIANTS Netball

Netball NSW Waratahs / NSW Swifts

QLD Fusion / QLD Firebirds

Southern Force / Adelaide Thunderbirds

Tassie Magpies / Collingwood Magpies Netball Club

Territory Storm / Sunshine Coast Lightning

Victorian Fury / Melbourne Vixens

Western Sting / West Coast Fever

Netball Australia are yet to confirm the 2018 ANL Fixtures.

More information regarding dates and tickets will be available in due course.