Squash: Another upset by Joelle King means semifinal at US Open

Friday, 13 October, 2017 - 12:23

Waikato squash pro Joelle King has won through to her first semi-final appearance at the US$165,000 US. Open since 2013, as she upset eighth seed Alison Waters of England this morning.

The world No.10 from Cambridge has been in impressive form so far at this year’s tournament, knocking out defending champion, Camille Serme, in a nail-biting five-game encounter in the last round

King, 29 took the opener against Waters as she started well, however, as the game wore on errors began to make their way into the 29-year-old’s game as she was pushed all the way by Waters but the Kiwi managed to finish strongly to take a 1-0 lead by an 11-9 margin.

The next two games saw King settle back into her rhythm and dominate as she saw out an 11-9, 8-11, 11-2, 11-3 in 43 minutes to secure a place in the semi-finals.

"Camille is a good player and she won this tournament last year so I know that if you beat her then you are playing well," said King.

"But you kind of have to leave that behind and focus on the next match and Alison was always going to be tough, we were four and five in the world for a while so had a lot of battles.

"I tried to fight a bit more in the third, I felt a bit tight in the second and kind of lost my way and just fell away from the game I like to play. I just tried to come back and played my style and it worked."

King will play either fifth seed Nouran Gohar or second seed Raneem El Welily, both from Egypt in her semifinal.