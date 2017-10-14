Speedshears: Transtasman kiwi scores big in Waiumate

|
It would be a rewarding exercise, Te Huia pocketing $2500 for shearing four lambs in 1min 38.76sec as he breezed through the heats semi-final and final of a four-man shearing superstars showdown.
His $25-a-second effort last night was a bonus.
The North Island competition season opened yesterday with two Speedshear events in Gisborne, with globetrotting local Tad MacNeilage winning an Open event at the Poverty Bay A and P Show during the afternoon, and 2010 Golden Shears and World champion Cam Ferguson, of Waipawa, claiming a winner-cheque in another contest at the Roseland Hotel, Makaraka.
Results:
Waimate
Elite Speedshear final (two lambs): Stacey Te Huia (Dubbo/Te Kuiti) 44.86sec, 1; Jack Fagan (Te Kuiti) 46.12sec, 2.
Open Speedshear final (one ewe): Paul Hodges (Geraldine) 29.8sec, 1; Ethan Pankhurst (Masterton) 31.12sec, 2.
Senior Speedshear final (one ewe): Lionel Taumata (Gore/Taumarunui) 32.53sec, 1; Joel Malcolm (Invercargill) 33.14sec, 2.
Gisborne:
Poverty Bay A and P Show:
Senior Speedshear: Shane Smiler (Gisborne) 1, David Kirkpatrick (Gisborne) 2, Johnny Crawford (Gisborne) 3.
Roseland Tavern Makaraka Speedshear:
Senior Speedshear: Rozzi Philips (Gisborne) 1; John Crawford (Gisborne) 2, Shane Smiler (Gisborne) 3, Matt Ruru (Gisborne) 4.
Veterans Speedshear: Robert Matenga 1, Peter Gordon 2; Errol Tuhi 3; Mike Kerekere 4.
